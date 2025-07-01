BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 for Borussia Dortmund-Monterrey

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses with Dortmund playing in the Club World Cup tonight at 9:00pm EDT (07/01).

The Club World Cup’s knockout round on Tuesday has another big intercontinental match on tap for the Round of 16. BetMGM is ready for anything with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

The match to watch for Tuesday is Germany’s Borussia Dortmund vs. Mexico’s Monterrey.

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The quarterfinals loom for the winner of Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey, and both sides will be primed to advance in Tuesday’s showdown.

History favors the European side, who nearly always beat Mexican opposition in the Club World Cup. History shows 10 wins and three draws for the knockout round. But there’s a reason they actually play the games, and Monterrey has surprised in its earlier matches, and has momentum heading into this one.

Dortmund is on an impressive roll, unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions. They will look to control the tempo and quick transitions, while Monterrey will be using a stingy defense and seeking opportunities to strike.

Borussia Dortmund is led by Serhou Guirassy, their center-forward and main offensive threat. He had seven shots on goal in the group matches.

Also watch for Jobe Bellingham, the 19-year-old midfielder who came aboard on a record deal and was involved in goals in both his Club World Cup starts, and midfielder Daniel Svensson, who scored the lone goal against Ulsan.

Monterrey will counter with captain Sergio Ramos, who scored against Inter Milan and plays tough defense. Also watch for Germán Berterame, who scored twice in the group stage, and midfielder Óliver Torres, who has two assists in tournament play.

Oddsmakers have Dortmund as a -155 favorite, carrying 2.5 goals in the over/under. The match kicks off at 9 p.m. EDT from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, with TNT televising and DAZN handling streaming.

