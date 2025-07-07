BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses For Women’s Euro Spain vs. Belgium

On paper, the Women’s Euro match between Spain and Belgium looks one-sided, with a title favorite against a team struggling to keep up.

Spain, the World and Nations League champions, is coming off its group stage opener with a dominating 5–0 win over Portugal. Belgium suffered a 1–0 loss to Italy in its first group stage match and must start accumulating points in order to keep pace in the bracket.

The top two from the group will advance to the quarter-finals and there’s only three matches in this stage, so Belgium is likely to play with desperation.

Players to watch for Spain include midfielder Aitana Bonmati, a two-time Ballon d’Or winner. She may not be at full strength, coming off a bout with viral meningitis, but she did play nine minutes in the opening match. She’s backed by forward Salma Paralluelo, who had 13 goals in 26 games and is a major threat and Claudia Pina, who was the top scorer in the Champions League.

Belgium will rely on forward Tessa Wullaert, the team captain and country’s all-time top scorer, to lead their attack. There’s also midfielder Janice Cayman, the team’s defensive leader, who will try to stifle Spain’s attack.

Oddsmakers have Spain as an overwhelming -2500 favorite, with a 4.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 12 noon EDT from Stockhorn Arena in Thun, Switzerland, with FSI televising and Fox Sports streaming.

