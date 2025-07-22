BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for England-Italy

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET offers $150 in bonus bets with England and Italy meeting in the Women's Euros at 3pm ET (07/22).

The Women’s Euro is now in its semi-finals, with four teams vying for the coveted tournament title. BetMGM is right in step with an offer for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

It’s England vs. Italy on Tuesday, with the sides hoping to advance to the finals and a shot at qualifying for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: MI, NJ, PA, WV

In order to get $150 in bonuses from BetMGM, players need to follow these steps: Head over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

Defending Women’s Euro champion England will be trying to reach its third consecutive title match in the tournament, while such lofty heights are new to Italy. The Italian squad is playing its first major semi-final since 1997 after surprising Norway in the quarter-finals.

England is no shoo-in. They trailed Sweden 2-0 with 12 minutes remaining in their quarter-final before forcing extra time and tying things on a shoot-out. Their defense was generally leaky, and that’s something they will have to fix in the semi-finals.

Italy came through with a header in the 90th minute to upset favored Norway, 2-1, and the team is feeling the momentum from that win. If they score first in this match, it could provide the energy needed to make England’s day tough.

England defender Leah Williamson is hoping to recover from an ankle injury sustained in the quarter-finals. Her absence would be keenly felt by England. Also one to watch is goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, who had some clutch saves against Sweden, and the combination of Chloe Kelly and Michaelle Agyemang, who led England’s comeback in the quarter-finals.

Italy will lean on forward Cristiana Girelli, the captain who scored the winner against Norway. She’s backed by forward Sofia Cantore, who had the assist on that winning goal, and midfielder Manuela Giugliano, an artist keying the attack.

Oddsmakers have England as a -200 favorite,with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT from Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland, with Fox televising and streaming the match.

