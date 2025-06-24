BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 Bonuses For Club World Cup Bayern Munich-Benfica

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses with Club World Cup games featuring, Bayern Munich taking the pitch against Benfica.

The Club World Cup’s Tuesday schedule has some extraordinary matches on tap that require a bit of soccer savvy to parse. BetMGM is in the blocks and ready with an offer for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

Tuesday’s Club World Cup matches include New Zealand’s Auckland City vs. Argentina’s Boca Juniors, and Portugal’s Benfica vs. Germany’s Bayern Munich.

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: MI, NJ, PA, WV

In order to get $150 in bonuses from BetMGM, players need to follow these steps: Head over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Club World Cup is now in its group stage, followed by a round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final. The group stage is winding down, with the top two teams advancing, making every match crucial toward advancing.

You can forgive the Boca Juniors if they feel they can roll the ball out and beat Auckland City on Tuesday. After all, the New Zealand squad have been routinely slaughtered in its CWC matches, losing 10-0 to Bayern Munich and 6-0 to Benfica in earlier contests.

Why is Auckland so bad? They are part-time players, consisting of teachers and delivery drivers and warehouse workers who have to juggle day jobs with soccer.

They are underpaid and overworked, and reports indicate the squad was tired before the Club World Cup started because of playing multiple matches in their domestic schedule.

In their own Oceania competitions, they’ve won 13 titles in 14 years. But in a group with world-class professional teams like Bayern Munich and Benfica, they are the proverbial boys against men.

It would be one of the greatest upsets in soccer history for AC to triumph (or even stay close). But they play the games because nothing is predetermined, and if Boca Juniors doesn’t take the match seriously, look out. Auckland is playing for pride, and that can lead to some physical play. A small break here or there, a mental lapse by Boca, and suddenly, it’s game on.

Boca stars to watch include Miguel Merentiel, their striker and top scorer with 7 goals and 3 assists this season, and Carlos Palacios, a midfielder/forward who also handles most of the set-pieces.

Auckland has captain and midfielder Mario Ilich, who will try to rally his team to keep it close. There’s also Auckland’s record scorer Emiliano Tade, a set-piece specialist.

The oddsmakers have Boca as a ridiculous -50000 favorite, with a 5.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee. DAZN will televise and stream the match.

In a somewhat more even match, Bayern Munich will battle Benfica at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Group C match will likely determine the final rankings, with Bayern looking to clinch the top spot and a more favorable draw in the next round.

Benfica needs a win or a draw to advance, based on the Boca Juniors results against Auckland.

Players to watch for Bayern Munich include Harry Kane, who had 38 Bundesliga goals this season and has scored in both is CWC matches so far. He’s backed by pricey signing and winger Michael Olise, who scored the winner against Boca and had 20 goals and 19 assists in the Bundesliga.

Benfica counters with Angel Di Maria, a veteran who may be playing his final match and has scored three times in this tournament. He is teamed with Vangelis Pavlidis, a center forward who had 28 goals this season, and Nicolás Otamendi, a center back and captain who is a key to the defense.

Oddsmakers have Bayern a slight -105 favorite with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, with TNT, truTV and DAZN streaming.

