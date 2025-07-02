BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses For Women’s Euro Switzerland-Norway

The UEFA Women’s European Championship is rolling out from today through July 27. And BetMGM is stepping up with an offer for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.
Tuesday’s Women’s Euro is highlighted by home team Switzerland vs. Norway. Initially, the tournament is bringing together 16 national teams in four groups in a group stage round-robin of three games, all in Switzerland.
- Claim your BetMGM bonus code
- Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses
- Learn about the best sportsbooks with our experts guide to the best betting sites
How to claim the BetMGM promo code
If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:
Available in the following states: MI, NJ, PA, WV
- In order to get $150 in bonuses from BetMGM, players need to follow these steps:
- Head over to BetMGM.com
- Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET.
- Deposit $10 and wager on any sport
- If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses
- Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50
What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?
The Women’s Euro kicks off with a Group A fixture in Basel between home Switzerland and Norway, a match that should set the tone for the remainder of the group stage.
History between the teams has not been kind to Switzerland, which has never beaten two-time champion Norway in Euro competition. But hometown support will be a big energy booster to the Swiss side and likely to keep this match close.
Switzerland players to watch include midfielder Lia Wälti, who doubles as the Arsenal captain and is a team anchor. She’s backed by crafty midfielder Smilla Vallotto, who was raised in Norway and is familiar with the other side’s tactics, and attack sparkplugs Geraldine Reuteler and Seraina Piubel.
For Norway, look to Ada Hegerberg, the Lyon striker and Champions League top scorer who is a former Ballon d’Or winner. She’s backed by Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen and Arsenal star Guro Reiten, an attacking midfielder. The defense relies on Maren Mjeide, a veteran who has 180 caps.
The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, with Norway a +105 favorite carrying a 2.5 goals over/under. Fox Sports is televising the match and providing streaming.
More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*
|BetMGM Bonus Offer
|Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win!
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET
|BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions
21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.