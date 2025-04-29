BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for Arsenal vs PSG - Champions League

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWGET, offers $150 in bonuses to players, with Arsenal vs PSG in the Champions League on its way tonight.

The eyes of soccer fans will be focused on London this Tuesday, as the Champions League semi final first leg takes place. To make the match even more enjoyable, BetMGM has two big offers for first-time players that can be used on the match.

It’s Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi final on Tuesday, as the soccer powers duel at Emirates Stadium in London.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

In order to get $150 in bonuses from BetMGM, players need to follow these steps: Go to BetMGM, via the links above Use the code GOALNEWSGET when creating your account. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Go to BetMGM.com, via the links above use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account. Write in your details for the account. Scan the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

Arsenal is primed for this big match against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi final. The club is making its first appearance since 2009 in the semi finals, and comes in with a head of steam, unbeaten in its last eight Champions League matches.

Unfortunately, the squad is also hobbled with some key injuries at the moment. Expected to miss this match are Gabriel Magalhães, Kai Havertz, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jorginho (out for the season) and Thomas Partey (a one-game suspension for pushing a Real Madrid player in a previous match.)

Arsenal is expected to adjust with Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka, reprising their roles as the main threats in Europe.

Paris Saint-Germain enters with no significant injuries, and hopes to build on its recent wins over solid Liverpool and Aston Villa squads. They have Ousmane Dembélé, Gonçalo Ramos, and Randal Kolo Muani as their spearheads.

Arsenal may have a psychological advantage in the match, having beaten PSG in the group stage by 2-0.

The Gunners are +115 as the home favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT at Emirates Stadium in London, with CBS televising and Paramount+ streaming.

Also on the Tuesday soccer schedule is the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship, which kicks off with two preliminary round matches.

The beginning of the tournament has a mix of Canadian professional and semi-professional clubs. The winners will advance to the quarter finals, joining the defending champions, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who received a bye into the next round. The Whitecaps have their own big game on Wednesday with a Concacaf match in Florida against Inter Miami and superstar Lionel Messi.

Tuesday’s TELUS Canadian Championship matches pit Atlético Ottawa vs. Scrosoppi FC at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa, and Cavalry FC vs. Edmonton Scottish United SC at ATCO Field in Foothills County, Alberta.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus Offer Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

--