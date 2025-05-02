BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWGET, offers players $150 in bonuses, with a weekend full of Premier League soccer on the way.

There’s a full weekend of top matches on the soccer schedule, and BetMGM can enhance your viewing pleasure with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

On Friday, Manchester City battles the Wolverhampton Wanderers. On Saturday and Sunday, the EPL has a full schedule of games, highlighted by Arsenal against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday and Chelsea vs. Liverpool on Sunday.

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

Manchester City knows how important these last games are for securing a spot in the Champions League. They’ve vowed to play each game as a final, and will have to take things to that level, with other squads nipping at their heels in the tight scrum to move up in the standings.

They will surely have to be ready to rumble in this match with Wolverhampton, who enters with six consecutive victories, four of them away games.

City has a few key players either out or hobbled, but that hasn’t necessarily dimmed their chances. History has them winning eight of their last nine matches against Wolverhampton. However, let’s remember that the Wolves won 2-1 in Sept. 2023, proving City isn’t bulletproof to an upset.

Friday’s match starts at 3 p.m. at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, with City a solid -260 favorite on the moneyline and 3.5 goals on the over/under. Peacock has the streaming.

On Saturday, Arsenal continues to strive for glory, against Bournemouth, even though Liverpool is the official Premier League champion. Second place is still in play for Champions League qualification, and Arsenal can’t let down with several squads bunched behind them. They also have to avoid being caught looking ahead to their May 7, Champions League semi-final, second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Bournemouth has its own agenda, hoping to win and then get a few breaks from other games results. They are in contention for European qualification, but have been falling fast, with only one win in their last nine league games. But they beat Arsenal 2-0 on their home pitch, proving to themselves that they can overcome big odds against them.

The match starts at 12:30 a.m. EDT at Emirates Stadium in London, with Arsenal at +110 in the early lines, along with a 2.5 over/under on goals. NBC will televise, with Peacock handling the streaming duties.

In Sunday action, Chelsea faces a daunting task to secure a Champions League spot, having four tough matches to close their season. Their gauntlet starts this weekend with a match against No. 1 Liverpool, and they’re hoping a big win can vault them into a stronger qualifying position.

Liverpool is playing with house money, having already clinched the Premier League title. As such, they may give some time to the bench in this contest.

The match kicks off at 11:30 a.m. EDT, at Stamford Bridge in London, with Chelsea a +115 favorite and carrying a 3.5 over/under on goals. Peacock has the game on streaming.

