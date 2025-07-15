BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Champions League Qualifiers

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonus bets, with a Champions League qualifiers on the way today.

The second leg of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers is in the soccer spotlight on Tuesday. BetMGM is on top of all the action with an offer for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the weekend’s matches.

In one match of note, Sweden’s Malmö FF battles Georgia’s FC Iberia Tbilisi.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our experts guide to the best betting sites

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: MI, NJ, PA, WV

In order to get $150 in bonuses from BetMGM, players need to follow these steps: Head over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

It’s a David vs. Goliath situation for Malmö vs. Iberia. The Swedish side is a regular seed in the Champions League qualifiers, while Iberia comes from a smaller league and is looking to shock with a win.

While big names are missing in the qualifiers, advancing means prize money and an increase in prestige, which always leads to better deals in TV rights and sponsorships. Losers drop into the Conference League.

The Malmö FF vs Iberia Tbilisi match showcases the type of contests to expect in the qualifiers - hard fought and the potential for an inspired upset that leads to greater glory.

Players to watch for Malmö include Taha Ali, the club’s main attacking force, and center-back Daníel Tristan Guðjohnsen, a physical presence up front.

Iberia will hope to counter with attacking midfielder Iuri Tabatadze, who has 11 goals in his last 14 appearances, and midfielder Gizo Mamageishvili, who controls midfield.

Oddsmakers have Malmo as a -350 favorite, with a -130 over on goals and a -105 under. The match kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT from Eleda Stadium in Malmö, Sweden. Paramount+ will stream the contest.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*