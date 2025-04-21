BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for Premier League Action

BetMGM's bonus code offers gives fans $150 in free bets, ahead of the Premier League and Championship soccer on today.

The English Premier League and English League Championship are the focus of Monday’s soccer action. The matches on tap will impact promotion and relegation battles, and BetMGM is right there with you to enhance your sports action.

Tottenham Hotspur battles Nottingham Forest in EPL action, while in the EFL, Leeds United takes on Stoke City and Millwall confronts Norwich City.

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

Tottenham Hotspur struggled this year, losing 17 matches, its most in more than two decades. But a recent triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt has provided new energy, and the squad is looking for a victory here to keep the momentum going toward inclusion in European competition next season.

Nottingham Forest is fourth in the table, but has suffered consecutive losses that have put that standing in jeopardy. It has also historically had a tough time against the Spurs, but a Boxing Day victory over their rivals has them hungry for a league double.

Tottenham Hotspur has captain Son Heung-min out, and midfielder James Maddison is doubtful. For Nottingham Forest, striker Taiwo Awoniyi and defender Ola Aina are doubtful.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Early line has the Spurs at +150, with a 2.5 over/under on goals. USA Network is televising the match.

Leeds City heads into its match with Stoke City on the verge of being bumped up to the EPL. It is unbeaten in its last seven matches, and triumphing over Stoke City – combined with Sheffield United failing to defeat Burnley – would get Leeds an automatic promotion.

Stoke City is heading in the opposite direction, hoping to avoid relegation. The squad has had problems when traveling, with just one win in their last six away matches.

The battle kicks off at 10 a.m. EDT at Elland Road in Leeds, with the home side an overwhelming -400 favorite in the early lines, with a 2.5 over/under on goals. Paramount+ will stream the match.

In other EFL action, Millwall vs. Norwich City will showcase a battle for the playoffs, as No. 12 Norwich hopes to defeat No. 14 Millwall. If history is a guide, Millwall is in trouble. It has failed to win in Norwich in its last 20 visits, so a win here would give the squad an enormous boost.

Duncan Watmore is a goal threat for Millwall, while Norwich looks to Borja Sainz and his 15 goals to lead them to a win.

The match starts at 10 a.m. EDT at the Den in London, with Millwall at +130, with an over/under on goals at 2.5. Paramount+ and the beIN Sports USA platform will stream the action.

