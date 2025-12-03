BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1600: Get $1600 Bonuses for NBA, EPL & Real Madrid

Use your 20% deposit match up to $1600 with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1600 on today’s Arsenal (-250) vs Brentford (+675) Premier League match. This London Derby from the Emirates Stadium kicks off at 2:30pm EST.

At 1:00pm EST, Athletic Club host Real Madrid in a midweek La Liga match at the San Mames. Then, the NBA Eastern Conference’s top team, the Detroit Pistons head on the road for a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00pm EST.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

The step-by-step guide below details how you can use the BetMGM bonus code to get a 20% deposit match up to $1600:

The bonus code offer extends to new users in these states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY Follow the links above to go to BetMGM’s website New users should click “Sign Up” to create an account Enter your details and the bonus code GOALMAX1600 Deposit at least $10 to get the bonus Your first deposit will be matched in bonus bets, up to $1600 You cannot withdraw the bonus for cash value

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Premier League leaders Arsenal (-250) could have striker Viktor Gyokeres (+155 to score) and center back William Saliba (+725 to be carded) back in the starting lineup for their 2:30pm EST match against Brentford (+675) on USA Network.

The Gunners have won seven straight matches at the Emirates. Arsenal’s last home loss against Brentford was in 1938, and the Bees are 1-5 on the road in the EPL this season.

Both teams have scored in all four previous EPL meetings at the Emirates, and the Gunners have conceded in all three games with defender Gabriel Magalhaes out. Take a chance on Arsenal to win and both teams to score (-102) at +210 SGP odds.

A 1:00pm EST game (ESPN App, Fubo) at Athletic Club concludes Real Madrid’s four-game road trip in La Liga. Real Madrid (-140) have drawn their last three La Liga games and have been victorious in one of their last five away matches.

Athletic Club (+360) are 4-1-2 at home and winger Nico Williams (+375 to score) has been on the scoresheet in two of Bilbao’s previous three La Liga matches. With Real Madrid in disarray, bet on Athletic to win or draw, at +105 odds.

The Detroit Pistons (-3.5) will look to improve to 9-2 on the road when they go to Fiserv Forum for an 8:00pm EST tipoff against the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee’s recent form has left a lot to be desired, as the Bucks are 1-8 in their last nine games.

Sure, Giannis Antetokounmpo (O/U ??? points) missed some time with a groin strain, but the Bucks are still 1-4 SU in their last five games with the Greek Freak in the lineup. With the Bucks 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games, take the Pistons to cover (-110).

