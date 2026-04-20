BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Timberwolves vs Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets (-6.5) series continues tonight with a 10:30pm tip-off from Ball Arena. New users can register with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 and get a 20% first deposit match worth up to $1500 in bonus bets to use on Game 2.&

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In Saturday’s Game 1 of this First Round NBA Playoff series, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic picked up his 22nd career triple-double en route to a victory. Anthony Edwards will be looking to bounce back from a poor shooting night and help the T-Wolves avoid a 2-0 deficit.&

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

Claim the BetMGM bonus code today for up to $1500 in bonus bets to use on Timberwolves vs Nuggets. See the following guide to get started:

Download BetMGM’s app or follow this link to head to the website Get started by clicking the “Sign Up” button Then, begin entering your personal information and the bonus code GOALMAX1500 After setting up your account, confirm it and deposit at least $10 with a valid payment method BetMGM will match your first deposit at 20 percent, crediting you with up to $1500 in bonus bets You’ll have seven days to use the bets before they expire. This offer comes with a 10x playthrough requirement, and you can’t redeem the bets for cash

Offer is available to new users (21+) in any of AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, or WY.

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While the Timberwolves went cold in the second half of Game 1, they went blow-for-blow with the Nuggets in the first half. Our NBA expert will discuss whether the visiting Wolves have a chance to tie the series up heading back to Minnesota.&

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets - 4/20 10:30 PM ET&

In Game 2 of an NBA Western Conference First Round Playoff series, the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Denver Nuggets (-6.5) at Ball Arena at 10:30pm ET (NBC, Peacock). The Nuggets have won 13 games in a row heading into tonight’s game, and 12 straight at home.

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (O/U 27.5 points) wasn’t his usual explosive self in Game 1. The four-time All-Star is dealing with lingering knee soreness that may impact him and the Wolves’ chances to win tonight.&

Meanwhile, the Nuggets’ unstoppable Nikola Jokic registered a triple-double in Game 1, despite the T-Wolves’ best efforts to rough him up. Jokic is at -120 odds to pick up his 23rd career playoff triple-double tonight.&

Jokic loves playing against the Timberwolves, with five triple-doubles in his previous six games against them. His running mate, Jamal Murray (O/U 25.5 points), has averaged over 30 points per game in the last five head-to-head matchups with Minnesota.&

With Edwards laboring with a knee injury that kept him out of 11 of the Wolves’ final 14 regular-season games, the Nuggets should comfortably take Game 2. I’d bet on Denver -6.5 (-110).&

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