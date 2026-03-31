BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Knicks vs Rockets

Grab up to $1500 in bonus bets by signing up with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500, which will unlock a 20% first deposit match. Tonight, you can use the bonus on an 8:00pm ET New York Knicks (-1.5) vs Houston Rockets game at Toyota Center.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 3/31/2026

The Knicks are looking to avoid a three-game losing streak tonight, but they have the worst road record of any of the top seven teams in the Eastern Conference. Kevin Durant and the Rockets have gone just 5-5 in their past ten games, but have picked up back-to-back home wins.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

You could earn your 20% first deposit match near-instantly after using the BetMGM bonus code. Follow the steps listed below to earn up to $1500 in bonus bets for Knicks vs Rockets:

Start by clicking the link here. Otherwise, download the BetMGM app on the Google Play or Apple App Store Then, hit the “Sign Up” button to begin creating your account Put in all of the necessary information and the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Upon finishing the sign-up process, complete any verification steps Then, deposit $10 or more with your preferred payment method You’ll instantly receive 20% of your first deposit, up to $1500 in bonus bets The bonus bets expire after seven days and come with a 10x playthrough requirement. Bonus bets have no withdrawable cash value

Use of this bonus code is limited to new BetMGM users (21+) who are in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, or WY.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

With the NBA season in its final stretch, using your bonus from the BetMGM bonus code on games is a solid choice. We’ll discuss which bets to consider in tonight’s Knicks vs Rockets showdown between two imminent playoff teams.

New York Knicks (48-27) vs Houston Rockets (45-29) - 3/31 8:00 PM ET

The first game of tonight’s NBA on NBC doubleheader pits the New York Knicks (-1.5) against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center at 8:00pm ET. Jalen Brunson (O/U ??? points) and the Knicks are going for their first road win over the Rockets since the 2022-23 season.

Brunson has scored 29 points per game over the last two, but that hasn’t been enough for the Knicks to avoid consecutive defeats. With Miles McBride listed as doubtful and Landry Shamet out, the Knicks will need a high-scoring performance from their All-Star point guard again.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have gone 4-2 since inserting Reed Sheppard (O/U ??? made threes) into the starting lineup in place of Tari Eason. Since being named a starter, Sheppard, a second-year guard out of Kentucky, has averaged 3.2 three-point field goals per game.

While this matchup could go either way, expect both teams to lock in defensively. Three straight losses would further dent the Knicks’ confidence, while the Rockets are chasing a better seed in the West.

Neither team pushes the pace, so that’s another factor that could make this a low-scoring contest. Bet on under 218.5 points (-110) tonight.

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