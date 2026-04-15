BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Warriors vs Clippers, NBA Play-Ins

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers (-4.5) at the Intuit Dome at 10:00pm ET. Get up to $1500 in bonus bets for the game by signing up with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 4/15/2026

Notably, this is the second meeting between the two teams in four days. With Kawhi Leonard out, the Clippers still won the regular-season finale 115-110. Leonard, who leads LA with 27.9 points per game, is expected to be available for tonight’s Play-in Tournament game.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

Don’t forget to get your 20% first deposit match for Warriors vs Clippers tonight. You’ll find a step-by-step guide for claiming the BetMGM bonus code and getting up to $1500 in bonuses below:

Tap the link listed here to access BetMGM’s website. You can also download the mobile app Then, begin creating your account by entering all required information and the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Finish setting up your account and complete any requested verification steps Next, make your qualifying deposit of at least $10 Your first deposit will be matched at 20 percent for up to $1500 in bonus bets Bonus bets can be used for up to seven days and come with a 10x playthrough requirement. You cannot redeem the bets for cash.

New users (21+) in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, and WY may claim this offer

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Tonight, the Warriors and Clippers meet for the second time in four days. This time around, the stakes are higher, and we’ll let you know which bets to consider making with both teams’ seasons on the line.

#10 Golden State Warriors (37-45) vs #9 Los Angeles Clippers (42-40) - 4/15 10:00 PM ET

California rivals, the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers (-5.5), meet at 10:00pm ET at Intuit Dome with their seasons on the line. You can stream tonight’s Play-in Tournament matchup on Prime Video.

The Warriors don’t have Jimmy Butler available, but they do have Stephen Curry back, which should keep them competitive. Curry scored 24 points in 29 minutes against the Clippers on Sunday, and you can take Curry over 26.5 points at -110 odds tonight.

Curry hasn’t been racking up many assists lately, though, averaging just 3.5 assists per game since returning from his injury. Instead, Draymond Green has averaged 8.3 assists per game in the three games he’s played since Curry’s return. Green 7+ assists are at +115.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers are expecting Clippers F Kawhi Leonard (O/U 30.5 points) to have a big game. However, he didn’t reach 30 points in any of his three games against the Warriors this season.

With Curry and Green healthy, it would be unlike the Warriors to fold in a big-game situation like tonight. While they may fall, expect this one to be quite close and take the Warriors +5.5 (-110).

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