BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for VCU vs North Carolina, NCAA Tournament

#6 North Carolina (-2.5) is on upset alert in its First Round March Madness game against #11 VCU in Greenville, SC. New users can use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 to get a 20% First Deposit Match up to $1500 to place their bets on the game.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 3/19/2026

UNC has lost back-to-back games heading into its showdown with VCU, which recently won the A10 Tournament. Without star freshman forward Caleb Wilson, Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels are at serious risk of a first-round exit for a second straight season.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

Before you use the BetMGM bonus code yourself, read all of the steps below. We’ll detail how you can get your bonus bets with the 20% First Deposit Match to use in time for VCU vs UNC tonight.

Use the links above to go to BetMGM or access the mobile application Sign up for an account if you are a new user, and start filling out the required fields Then, put in the bonus code GOALMAX1500 before finalizing your account After finishing the sign-up steps, verify your account and deposit $10+ You will receive 20% of your first deposit as bonus bets (up to $1500) The bonus bets are valid for one week only, can’t be withdrawn for cash, and have a playthrough requirement of 10x before they can be withdrawn

Available for new BetMGM users (21+) who are in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, or WY.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

After securing your bonus bets, look no further than this VCU vs UNC matchup to kick off your March Madness wagering. Check out our NCAA Basketball expert’s preview and top picks for tonight’s game below:

VCU vs UNC - 3/19 6:50 PM ET

VCU is going for a seventh straight win and one of the NCAA Tournament’s first upset victories when it faces North Carolina (-2.5) at 6:50pm ET on TNT. The Rams have stepped up the pressure on defense, holding all of their opponents to 66 or fewer points on their winning streak.

Without star forward Caleb Wilson, who leads UNC in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks per game, other Tar Heels will have to lead, including Henri Veesaar and Seth Trimble.

Veesaar (O/U 18.5 points and 8.5 rebounds tonight) scored 28 points and scooped up 17 rebounds in UNC’s ACC Tournament loss to Clemson. However, Trimble (O/U 14.5 points) has scored under his season average of 14 points per game in three straight contests.

UNC has gone just 5-3 without Wilson. The Tar Heels rarely force turnovers and don’t defend the three-point arc particularly well. That bodes well for a balanced VCU scoring attack, which has seven rotation players who shoot the three ball 35 percent or better.

This isn’t the same UNC team, with Wilson unavailable, and I’d bet on VCU to pull off the classic 11-6 upset, at +125 odds.

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