BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for UConn vs Michigan, March Madness

As UConn looks to improve to a perfect 7-0 in National Championship Games when it takes on Michigan (-6.5) in Indianapolis at 8:50pm ET, new BetMGM users can get up to $1500 in bonus bets. Sign up using the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 for a 20% first deposit match.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 4/6/2026

Even though UConn has won all of its previous appearances in title games, Michigan is a sizable favorite. The Wolverines, whose star player Yaxel Lendeborg only played 14 minutes in the 91-73 win over Arizona, have beaten all of their tournament opponents by double-digits.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

To use the BetMGM bonus code, follow the directions below. After reading the guide, you’ll be able to get your 20% deposit match in time for the National Championship Game:

Follow this link to BetMGM’s website or download the app to get started Begin signing up for an account if you are a new user Use the bonus code GOALMAX1500 after entering your personal details Once you’ve set up and verified your account, deposit $10 or more You’ll be credited with 20 percent of your first deposit for up to $1500 in bonus bets Bonus bets will expire after seven days (168 hours) and are subject to a 10x playthrough requirement. You cannot withdraw bonus bets for cash.

This offer is currently limited to new users (21+) located in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, and WY.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

UConn vs Michigan is the biggest event you can use your BetMGM bonus code on tonight. Once you’ve secured your 20% first deposit match, read our betting guide to the National Championship Game below:

UConn vs Michigan - 4/6 8:50 PM ET

Heading into tonight’s NCAA Basketball National Championship Game, Michigan (-6.5) is favored to win its first title in 37 years when it takes on UConn at 8:50pm ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (TNT/TBS/truTV).

Michigan embarrassed Arizona 91-73 on Saturday and has defeated all five of its tournament opponents by double digits. The Wolverines also became the first team to score 90+ points in five tournament games.

The most impressive part of Michigan’s win over Arizona is that All-American Yaxel Lendeborg logged just 14 minutes. Lendeborg (O/U 13.5 points), who has averaged 19 PPG during the tournament, is expected to play tonight despite minor injuries.

UConn’s Tarris Reed Jr. (O/U 9.5 rebounds) has been superb throughout the tournament, with 20.8 PPG and 13 rebounds per game. However, he’s playing against the nation’s most formidable interior defense.

This is a tough matchup for UConn, and don’t be surprised if the Huskies are left playing catch-up. Bet on over 144.5 points (-105) as the over is 4-1 in Michigan’s five tournament games.

The Wolverines have the second-best net rating in KenPom history and should cover tonight. Take Michigan -6.5 (-115).

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