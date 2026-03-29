BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for UConn vs Duke, March Madness Games

New BetMGM users can get a 20% first deposit match to kick off their betting with up to $1500 in bonus bets. Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 and deposit $10+ to get your bonus in time for #2 UConn vs #1 Duke in a 5:05pm ET Elite Eight matchup.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 3/29/2026

UConn took down Michigan State on Friday to set up an East Regional Final meeting with a resurgent Duke in Washington, D.C. The Blue Devils are now fully healthy after dealing with injury problems early in the tournament. BetMGM currently lists Duke as 4.5-point favorites.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

Using the BetMGM bonus code to get your 20% first deposit match is as simple as following the directions below. Here’s how you can get up to $1500 in bonus bets for UConn vs Duke:

Tap the link here to go to BetMGM’s website or download the mobile application Next, hit the “Sign Up” button to initiate the account creation process Put in all of the required personal information and the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Finish making your account and deposit $10+ once it is verified Your deposit will be matched in bonus bets at 20% for a maximum of $1500 Use the bonus bets within one week and meet the 10x playthrough requirement to be able to withdraw the earnings from the bets, which have no cash value

Must be a new BetMGM player (21+) in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, or WY.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Claiming the BetMGM bonus code will open up a ton of options for using your bonus bets. One of today’s biggest sporting events is the X vs Y NCAA Tournament matchup. Our NCAAB expert will recommend some of the best bets for the game below:

#2 UConn vs #1 Duke - 3/29 5:05 PM ET

This evening, UConn clashes with Duke (-4.5) in the East Regional Final at 5:05pm ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (CBS). Duke is looking to both earn a second straight Final Four berth and secure a 15th straight win.

UConn has held up defensively against some excellent teams recently, though, giving up just 60 points per game against the pair of Michigan State and UCLA. Still, KenPom ranks Duke as having the most efficient defense in the nation heading into this one.

With both teams ranking 280th or below in adjusted tempo, expect this one to be played at a snail’s pace. The under has cashed in UConn’s previous two games, and I’d consider taking under 133.5 (-105) points here.

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