BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Trail Blazers vs Spurs, NBA Games

New users can apply the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 while signing up for a 20% first deposit match. Grab up to $1500 in bonus bets for tonight’s Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs (-3.5) game, which tips off at 9:30pm ET from the Frost Bank Center.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 4/8/2026

Victor Wembanyama, who is listed as doubtful tonight, and the Spurs picked up their 60th win of the season by defeating the 76ers 115-102 on Monday. While San Antonio is still chasing the Western Conference’s top seed, the Trail Blazers are looking to improve their play-in position.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

Quickly claim the BetMGM bonus code and up to $1500 in bonus bets by following our detailed guide. Get started now to have your bonus in time for Trail Blazers vs Spurs:

Access the link to head to BetMGM’s website or download the BetMGM mobile application Begin making an account by clicking the “Sign Up” button After putting in all of the required information, enter the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Finish setting up your account and verify it before making your qualifying deposit With your preferred payment method, deposit $10+, which will earn you a 20% first deposit match up to $1500 in bonus bets Bonus bets are valid for one week after you receive them and have a 10x playthrough requirement. The bets have no withdrawable cash value

Users 21+ without an existing account in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, or WY may claim the BetMGM bonus code

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Start by placing your bets on Trail Blazers vs Spurs after using the BetMGM bonus code. Our NBA expert will share some bets worth tailing for tonight’s game below:

Portland Trail Blazers (40-39) vs San Antonio Spurs (60-19) - 4/8 9:30 PM ET

The San Antonio Spurs (-3.5) could be missing two of their most important players when they host the Portland Trail Blazers tonight at 9:30pm ET at Frost Bank Center (ESPN). Victor Wembanyama (ribs) and Stephon Castle (knee) are both listed as doubtful for the game.

Expect more minutes for sixth man of the year candidate Keldon Johnson and C Luke Kornet (O/U 7.5 rebounds) if the pair sits out tonight.

In any case, this game will mean more to the Blazers, who can still move up to eighth place in the Western Conference, meaning they’d get two opportunities in the Play-In Tournament instead of one.

On Monday, Portland was minutes away from ending the Nuggets’ eight-game winning streak, but blew a fourth-quarter lead. Over the previous four games, Trail Blazers G Toumani Camara (O/U 15.5 points) has averaged 23.3 points.

He, along with Deni Avdija (O/U 25.5 points), has been the Blazers’ most potent offensive option lately. Avdija has scored 26+ points in three consecutive games.

Expect Portland to bounce back from Monday’s disappointment and give the shorthanded Spurs a run for their money. Take the Trail Blazers +3.5 (-110).

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