BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Thunder vs Lakers, NBA Games

Get up to $1500 in bonus bets for a 10:30pm ET Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena by using the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 while you sign up.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 4/7/2026

When these teams met last Thursday, the Lakers had exceptionally bad luck. LA lost Austin Reaves to an oblique injury in the first half, and Luka Doncic later left with a hamstring issue. The Thunder won 139-96, and now both Lakers stars are out for the rest of the regular season.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our expert's guide to the best sports betting apps

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

Using the BetMGM bonus code will be simple and fast once you read our guide below. That way, you can have up to $1500 in bonus bets in time for Thunder vs Lakers.

First, head to BetMGM’s website with the link here. Otherwise, download the mobile app Click “Sign Up” to begin creating your account Populate all of the required fields and put in the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Then, finish setting up your account and complete the verification steps Deposit $10 or more. Once you do so, BetMGM will send you 20% of your deposit in bonus bets (max $1500) Use the bonus bets within one week so they don’t expire and meet the 10x playthrough requirement. Bonus bets have no cash value.

You may only take advantage of this offer if you are a new user (21+) in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, or WY.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Now that you’ve claimed the BetMGM bonus code and have a limited amount of time to meet the playthrough requirement, consider betting on tonight’s games. Our NBA expert will preview Thunder vs Lakers below so you can wager on it:

Oklahoma City Thunder (62-16) vs Los Angeles Lakers (50-28) - 4/7 10:30 PM ET

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (-15.5) are going for a sixth straight win when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena tonight at 10:30pm ET (NBA League Pass).

While the Thunder are missing F Jalen Williams, they’ve gone 38-8 without him this season. On the other hand, the Lakers have compiled just a 7-7 record without Luka Doncic. With Austin Reaves and Marcus Smart also out, the Lakers need secondary scoring options.

Expect Rui Hachimura (O/U ??? points), Luke Kennard (O/U ??? points), and Jake LaRavia (O/U ??? points) to provide a scoring punch. LeBron James (O/U ??? assists) has also averaged 10.5 assists per game when Doncic has sat this season.

The Thunder have won their previous two games by an average margin of 40.5 points. SGA (O/U ??? points) scored well below his season average of 31.4 points per game in both, and that could be the case again if this one gets out of hand as well.

In three games against OKC this season, LA has lost by an average of 27 points. With the Lakers severely shorthanded, take the Thunder -15.5 (-110).

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers