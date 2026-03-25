BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Thunder vs Celtics, NBA Games

While signing up, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 for a 20% first deposit match worth as much as $1500 in bonus bets. Tonight, you can use the bonus on a 7:30pm ET Oklahoma City Thunder (-3.5) vs Boston Celtics NBA matchup at TD Garden.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 3/25/2026

OKC enters tonight’s game on a 12-game winning streak, and the defending champion has the best record in the league, at 57-15. The Celtics lost by just two points to the Thunder on March 12th and will be looking for revenge tonight.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

It takes just a little bit of effort to register using the BetMGM bonus code. Find out below how you can get your 20% first deposit match, which is worth up to $1500 in bonus bets, in time for tonight’s game:

To kick things off, select one of the links here to go to BetMGM or download the mobile app Then, click the “Sign Up” button and put in all of the requested information Just before you finish establishing your account, use the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Once your account is set up and verified, use your preferred payment method to deposit $10 or more Immediately upon funding your account, you’ll receive 20% of your first deposit in bonus bets ($1500 max) Bonus bets are valid for seven days after you receive them and come with a 10x playthrough requirement. The bets have no redeemable cash value

To claim this offer, you must be a new user (21+) who is currently in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, and WY.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

After claiming the BetMGM bonus code and getting your 20% first deposit match, you’ll have thousands of markets to use the bets on. Today’s top NBA game features the Thunder against the Celtics, and we’ll give prospective punters some betting tips below:

Oklahoma City Thunder (57-15) vs Boston Celtics (47-24) - 3/25 7:30 PM ET

Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder (-3.5) wrap up their road trip at TD Garden in a 7:30pm ET game against the Boston Celtics. Both teams are nearly at full strength, making this regular-season contest an excellent litmus test.

Thunder F Jalen Williams (O/U ??? points) scored 18 points in 20 minutes in his first game back since February. With J-Dub on a minutes restriction, it may be tough to replicate.

Meanwhile, Boston’s Jayson Tatum (O/U ??? rebounds) has averaged 19.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in the eight games since his long-awaited return. Tatum has managed three double-doubles in his previous five games.

While OKC G Shai Gilgeous Alexander (O/U ??? points) ranks first in the NBA PPG (31.5), Celtics G/F Jaylen Brown ranks fifth with 28.5 PPG. SGA has scored 40 points in two of his last four starts, while Brown has averaged 33 PPG over the previous four games.

After losing to OKC a couple of weeks ago, the Celtics should be fired up. The Thunder are just 3-9 ATS on their winning streak. I’d take the Celtics +3.5 (-110), especially since Tatum is available for this matchup.

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