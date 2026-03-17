BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for March Madness, First Four

Ahead of March Madness action, BetMGM is gifting new users a 20% First Deposit Match for a max of $1500 in bonus bets. Just use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 ahead of the Texas vs NC State First Four matchup at 9:15pm ET and deposit $10+ to receive your bonus.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 3/17/2026

One of Texas or NC State will book their spot in the Round of 64, where they’ll take on the #6 seed BYU on Thursday in Portland. Tonight’s game, between two teams who have lost five of their past six games, is at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our expert's guide to the best sports betting apps

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

Using the BetMGM bonus code is as simple as reading and following the step-by-step guide below. Here’s how you can get your 20% First Deposit match in time for tonight’s game:

Go to BetMGM’s website by clicking the link or download the app on your mobile phone/device Hit the “Sign Up” button to start creating an account. Provide all of the required info. Before finalizing your account, enter the bonus code GOALMAX1500 in the appropriate field Verify your BetMGM account and deposit $10+ Once you fund your account, BetMGM will send you 20% of your first deposit as bonus bets (up to $1500) These bonus bets have no redeemable cash value, must be used within one week, and are bound by a 10x playthrough requirement

All new BetMGM users (21+) in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, and WY may use the bonus code GOALMAX1500

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Today, you may use your BetMGM bonus code for the first game of the NCAA Tournament as Texas takes on NC State. Ahead of the action, we’ll go through some of the key bets to consider using your bonus bets on.

Texas vs NC State - 3/17 9:15 PM ET

Texas (18-14, -1.5) has dropped each of its past three games heading into a 9:15pm ET First Four matchup against NC State (20-13) in Dayton, Ohio. The Longhorns lost by ten points to the 15th seed Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament, and they’ve struggled to defend all season.

NC State hasn’t been any better, as they’ve given up 88.8 points per game over the previous six contests. When these teams met back in November, they combined for 199 points in a 102-97 Texas victory. NC State lost despite hitting 47 percent of their threes in that game.

Wolfpack guards Paul McNeil Jr. (O/U ??? points) and Quadir Copeland (O/U ??? points) combined for 48 points in November’s meeting alone. They could both be in line for big games against a Texas team that has allowed opponents to hit 36 percent of their threes this season.

On the offensive end, Texas has the size to punish NC State and score quite a few points of its own. In fact, six Texas players scored in double figures in the last matchup. This could turn into another high-scoring game, and I’d recommend betting on over 158.5 points (-110).

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus code