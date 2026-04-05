BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Rockets vs Warriors, NBA Sunday

Ahead of the Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors game at 10:00pm ET, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 to get up to $1500 in bonus bets. Applying the bonus code will get you a 20% first deposit match for tonight’s game between two playoff teams.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 4/5/2026

Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry could return tonight following a two-month injury layoff. The Warriors have gone well under .500 without Curry, so his potential return is excellent news. Meanwhile, the Rockets have been steadying the ship after a disappointing stretch.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

Using the BetMGM bonus code and earning a 20% first deposit match before the Rockets vs Warriors game is more than achievable. Just follow the steps below to secure up to $1500 in bonus bets:

Navigate to BetMGM’s website with the link here or download the mobile app Click the “Sign Up” button on the website or app to initiate the account creation process Put in all of the required personal information and, crucially, use the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Finish setting up your account and go through the requested verification steps afterward Then, make your first deposit of $10+ Once you fund your account, BetMGM will credit you with 20% of your first deposit in bonus bets (up to $1500 max) Bonus bets, which have zero withdrawable cash value, expire one week after you receive them and come with a 10x playthrough requirement

Presently, this offer is only available to new BetMGM users (21+) in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, and WY.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

After claiming the BetMGM bonus code and earning your bonus bets, you’ll only have one week to use the full value of the bets. So, check out our NBA expert’s guide to Rockets vs Warriors tonight to place your bets on the game:

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors - 4/5 10:00 PM ET

Tonight, the Golden State Warriors will look to pull off a second-straight upset over the Houston Rockets (-4.5) following last month’s overtime win. This 10:00pm ET game at the Chase Center in San Francisco will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Concerningly, the Warriors haven’t beaten a team with a winning record at home since the Nuggets in late February. Stephen Curry’s potential return could help, but there could be some signs of rust, as he hasn’t played since late January.

In the meantime, the Warriors have gone 3-15 against teams with winning records. Golden State’s offense falls apart without Curry, and its defense is merely average.

Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (O/U 13.5 points) has averaged 30.5 points per game against the Warriors this season. He scored a career-high 31 points against Golden State back in November, and could hurt them from beyond the arc tonight.

The Warriors are also banged up outside of Curry, with all of Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, De’Anthony Melton, and Gui Santos missing time recently.

Given strong recent contributions from Sheppard, Amen Thompson (O/U 4.5 assists), Kevin Durant (O/U 24.5 points), and Alperen Sengun (+1300 to record a triple-double), take the Rockets -4.5 (-110).

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