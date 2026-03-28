BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Purdue vs Arizona, March Madness Games

In a chalk-filled West Region, #2 Purdue matches up with #1 Arizona (-6.5) in a 8:49pm ET Elite Eight game in San Jose, CA. Use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 to get a 20% first deposit match for the game, worth up to $1500 in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 3/28/2026

Arizona has been dominant in the NCAA Tournament, defeating #4 Arkansas 109-88 on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Purdue narrowly avoided an upset against #11 Texas, but the Boilermakers have the most explosive offense in college basketball.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

Applying the BetMGM bonus code during sign-up to get your 20% first deposit match is a simple process. Just do the steps listed below to claim up to $1500 in bonus bets for Purdue vs Arizona:

Tap the link provided to head to BetMGM’s website or download the BetMGM app Whether on desktop or mobile, hit the “Sign Up” button to begin creating an account Type in your details and provide the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Finish making your account and complete any verification steps. Then, deposit $10+ You’ll get a bonus worth 20% of your first deposit, which will total up to $1500 in bonus bets The bets are non-withdrawable, must be used within one week, and have a 10x playthrough requirement

At present, only new users (21+) who are located in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, or WY may apply this BetMGM bonus code

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Consider using the bonus bets from the BetMGM bonus code and the associated 20% first deposit match on Purdue vs Arizona. Below, you’ll find a game preview and betting tips for tonight’s Elite Eight matchup:

#2 Purdue vs #1 Arizona - 3/28 8:49 PM ET

Arizona (-6.5) can make its first Final Four under Tommy Lloyd with a victory over Purdue. Tonight’s game tips off from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA, at 8:49pm ET and will be televised on TBS/truTV.

While Purdue needed a buzzer-beater to get past #11 Texas on Thursday, Arizona led big against #4 Arkansas nearly the entire way. Arizona is one of the most dominant rebounding teams in the country, and doesn’t rely on the three-ball the way Purdue does.

The Boilermakers nearly fell to Texas due to 4-for-20 three-point shooting. Arizona’s opponents have shot under 31 percent on threes this season, and the Wildcats have held opponents to a 45 percent effective field goal percentage, the best figure in the nation.

Braden Smith (O/U 1.5 three-pointers), Purdue’s All-American guard, has gone 0-7 on threes in the Boilermakers’ previous two games. It won’t get any easier to get open looks against this Arizona defense, so take his under on threes.

Purdue may run out of steam here after some close calls. Meanwhile, Arizona has been playing the best basketball in the nation and should steamroll its way into the Final Four. Take Arizona -6.5 (-102).

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