BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for the Premier League, Man City vs Arsenal

A win over Arsenal (+333) at 11:30am ET would bring Manchester City (-120) closer to catching the Gunners in the Premier League title race. Before betting on the game, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 to get a 20% first deposit match for up to $1500 in bonuses.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 4/19/2026

In their last three games, in all competitions, Man City have managed shutout victories against Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea. City, playing at home today, are looking supremely confident. City would win the EPL title if they win all of their remaining matches, including today’s.

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You can have up to $1500 in bonus bets in no time. Here’s how you can claim the BetMGM bonus code and get your 20% first deposit match for Man City vs Arsenal :

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What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Last month, Man City broke a six-game winless streak against Arsenal to lift the EPL trophy. We’ll discuss whether another City victory is on the cards and which bets to consider for the match.

Manchester City vs Arsenal - 4/19 11:30 AM ET

In one of the most important Premier League matches in years, Manchester City (-120) host Arsenal (+333) at the Etihad at 11:30am ET (NBC). Second-placed City enter this match six points behind the Gunners, but the hosts still have a game in hand.

The title would be out of Arsenal’s control if they lose this match, meaning Mikel Arteta’s Gunners will fight tooth and nail to avoid defeat here. However, Arsenal haven’t looked like a potent attacking team lately, given injuries to Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal have averaged just 0.6 goals per game over their last five games, in all competitions, but Eberechi Eze (+425 to score) could provide a spark.

Meanwhile, Man City have kept three straight clean sheets, while Erling Haaland (-110 to score) and Nico O’Reilly (+550 to score) have both scored three times in the previous three matches.

Arsenal may have lost 2-1 to Bournemouth last Saturday, but the backline should be much more solid with Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie instead of Ben White and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

In what should be a dogfight from start to finish between the league’s two best defenses, bet on under 2.5 goals (-120).

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