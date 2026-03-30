BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Pistons vs Thunder, NBA Games

Tonight, the Detroit Pistons will try to make do without Cade Cunningham when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (-13.5) at 9:30pm ET. Use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 to get a 20% first deposit match worth up to $1500 in bonus bets for tonight’s matchup.

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These teams have the best records in their respective conferences, but the Pistons could be missing a handful of key players. While the Thunder are healthier and have home court advantage tonight, they are playing the second game of a back-to-back.

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Before Pistons vs Thunder, you’ll want to claim the BetMGM bonus code to secure as much as $1500 in bonus bets. Just follow the steps below to grab your 20% first deposit match:

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What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

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Detroit Pistons vs Oklahoma City Thunder - 3/30 9:30 PM ET

Fresh off a victory over the New York Knicks, the Oklahoma City Thunder (-13.5) can reach 60 wins tonight if they’re able to take down the Detroit Pistons. Tonight’s game at Paycom Center, which tips off at 9:30pm ET, will be televised on NBCSN.

The Pistons are playing the front end of a back-to-back tonight, and it appears they’re going to rest some of their banged-up players. Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart are out, while Jalen Duren, Duncan Robinson, and Tobias Harris are all listed as doubtful.

Ausar Thompson is listed as questionable as well, meaning PG Daniss Jenkins (O/U ??? points) should get another chance to shine. Jenkins has averaged over 20 points per game over the past five contests and could lead Detroit in points tonight.

While Mark Daigneault could rest some of his starters as well, the Thunder should be motivated to get revenge on the Pistons after losing 124-116 in Detroit last month. Notably, none of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, or Chet Holmgren played in that game.

They’re all healthy now, and I’d take the Thunder -13.5 tonight. (-105).

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