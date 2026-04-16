BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Orioles vs Guardians, MLB Games

Today, grab up to $1500 in bonus bets to use on a Baltimore Orioles vs Cleveland Guardians (-120) MLB game by using the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500. You’ll get a 20% first deposit match for this 6:10pm ET matchup after signing up using the code.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 4/16/2026

After dropping four of the six games on their recent road trip, the Guardians return home to Progressive Field, where they are 4-2 this season. The Orioles swept the White Sox last week in their latest road stand, but the Guardians represent a sizable step up in competition.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

Claim the BetMGM bonus code today for up to $1500 in bonus bets to use on Orioles vs Guardians. To receive the bonus in just a few minutes, check out the guide below and follow the directions:

Head over to BetMGM’s website using the link listed here. You may also download the BetMGM app to get started In the upper right-hand corner of the home page, click the “Sign Up” button Populate the required fields with your personal information and the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Once your account has been created and validated, deposit at least $10 After making your first deposit, you’ll receive a 20% match for a maximum of $1500 in bonus bets Bonus bets have no withdrawable cash value and have a 10x playthrough requirement. The bets must be used within seven days, or their value will be forfeited

New players who are 21 and older in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, or WY may claim the bonus

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Tonight, the Orioles and Guardians clash in an early-season MLB matchup. For expert betting tips and a game preview, see our guide to the game below:

Baltimore Orioles (9-9) vs Cleveland Guardians (10-9) - 4/16 6:10 PM ET

Looking to move above .500, the Baltimore Orioles (-100) take on the Cleveland Guardians (-120) in a 6:10pm ET game at Progressive Field (MLB.tv, Fubo). Both teams have dropped two straight games heading into this one, but the Guardians may have a pitching advantage.

Cleveland starting pitcher Parker Messick (2-0, 0.51 ERA) has posted an incredible 0.91 WHIP through three starts this season. Meanwhile, Baltimore’s Shane Baz (0-1, 4.50 ERA) is yet to pick up a win this season.

In games that Messick (O/U 5.5 strikeouts) has started this season, the Guardians have outscored opponents 16-7. Messick even managed to hold the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers scoreless in six innings a couple of weeks back.

The Orioles are decent offensively, but they’ve allowed opponents to bat .253, one of the worst figures in the league. I expect Messick to have another decent outing given the way he’s been throwing the ball lately, and the Guardians to score a few runs against Baz.

Cleveland 1B Kyle Manzardo (O/U 0.5 hits -155/+115) has also managed two hits in back-to-back games. Take his Guardians to win (-120) and score over 3.5 runs (-140).

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