BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Nuggets vs Suns, NBA Games

Looking to hand the Phoenix Suns their sixth loss in seven games, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (-4.5) head to PHX Arena for an 11:00pm ET tip-off. Before the game, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 for a 20% first deposit match worth up to $1500 in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 3/24/2026

The Suns (40-32) ended a five-game losing streak on Sunday as Devin Booker’s 25 points powered them past the Raptors. It’ll be difficult for them to take down the Nuggets (44-28), who have won each of their three previous games with Aaron Gordon in the lineup.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

Getting your 20% first deposit match is easy and takes just a few minutes. To use the BetMGM bonus code and get your bonus bets before Nuggets vs Suns, just follow the steps below:

Start by clicking the link to go to BetMGM’s website or downloading the app to your mobile device Sign up for an account and enter all of the required details, along with the bonus code GOALMAX1500 After finishing the account set-up, complete any verification steps Then, make your first deposit (min $10) with one of the available payment options Once your account is funded, you’ll receive bonus bets (max $1500) worth 20% of your original deposit Use the bets within one week before they expire, and be sure to meet the 10x playthrough requirement. Also, bonus bets have zero cash value.

Only users (21+) without an existing account in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, and WY may claim this bonus code

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Now that you have claimed the BetMGM bonus code, consider using your bonus bets on a late-night NBA matchup between the Nuggets and Suns at 11:00pm ET. Keep reading for betting tips on tonight’s nationally televised game.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns - 3/24 11:00 PM ET

Tonight’s NBA on NBC doubleheader concludes with a Denver Nuggets (-4.5) vs Phoenix Suns showdown at PHX Arena at 11:00pm ET. The Nuggets enter tonight’s game with a 2-0 record against the Suns this season, winning by an average margin of 20 points per game.

After missing over a month with a hamstring injury, Nuggets F Aaron Gordon (O/U 15.5 points) has found his footing again, averaging 16.8 PPG over his last four games. The Nuggets are 21-9 with Gordon this season and just 23-19 without him.

Star Nuggets C Nikola Jokic (-130 to record a triple-double) has also managed two triple-doubles in his previous three games against the Suns. Jokic and the Nuggets are currently on a four-game winning streak against the Suns.

Suns G Grayson Allen is dealing with a knee injury, weakening their offense and putting more responsibility on the shoulders of Devin Booker (O/U 25.5 points). Booker has averaged 23.8 PPG in the four games Allen has missed, during which the Suns have scored just 107.3 PPG.

The Nuggets should extend their winning streak against the Suns to five games in style tonight. Bet on the Nuggets -4.5 (-110).

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