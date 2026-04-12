BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Nuggets vs Spurs, NBA Sunday

BetMGM will credit your account with up to $1500 in bonus bets for today’s NBA season finale games. Use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 ahead of an 8:30pm ET Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs clash at Frost Bank Center to get your 20% first deposit match.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 4/12/2026

Both teams have been among the best in the league over the last few weeks. However, both coaches could choose to be strategic here and sit their stars heading into the playoffs. As this is a potential matchup later on in the playoffs, neither coach may want to take many risks.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

It’s not at all difficult to claim the BetMGM bonus code. Just follow along with the guide below to get your bonus bets in time for Nuggets vs Spurs:

Go to BetMGM using the links listed on this page or by downloading the application Once you’re on the homepage, click on “Sign Up” to begin making your account Enter all of the requested data and use the bonus code GOALMAX1500 before finishing the sign-up process Once you’ve finished creating your account, make sure to authenticate it Next, deposit $10+. Your first deposit will be matched at 20% for a maximum of $1500 in bonus bets You can only withdraw the winnings from the bonus bets, not the bets themselves. Note that the bets expire one week from the time you receive them and come with a 10x playthrough requirement

Offer restricted to new users who are 21+ in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, and WY.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Wondering what you can use your bonus bets on after claiming the BetMGM bonus code? You can use the bets on any sports market, which includes tonight’s Nuggets vs Spurs game, which we’ll preview next:

Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs - 4/12 8:30 PM ET

Two of the NBA’s elite teams match up at 8:30pm ET when the Denver Nuggets head to Forst Bank Center to take on the San Antonio Spurs (-1.5). San Antonio recently became the second team in the league to win 60 games and is locked into the second seed in the West.

Even if Victor Wembanyama (ribs) doesn’t play for the Spurs tonight, San Antonio has done quite well without him this season. In fact, the Spurs are 12-5 without Wemby. Wembanyama’s counterpart, Nikola Jokic, could also sit tonight, and the Nuggets are 10-6 without him.

Wembanyama missed Wednesday’s win over the Trail Blazers, and De’Aaron Fox put up 25 points. Fox has scored 24.6 PPG in the 17 games he’s played without Wembanyama this season.

The Spurs enter tonight’s game with the second-best home record in the league, and they’ll want to give their home fans something to cheer about, whether Wembanyama plays or not.

San Antonio has proven it can win games without its best players and is a deeper team than Denver. The Nuggets are only 25-19 without Aaron Gordon this season, and they’re still monitoring his hamstring issue. Take the Spurs -1.5 (-110) tonight.

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