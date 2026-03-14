BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Nuggets vs Lakers, NBA Action

New BetMGM players in various states can get a 20% First Deposit Match to bet on an 8:30pm ET Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers matchup. Sign up using the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 to get the match, which is worth up to $1500 in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 3/14/2026

Tonight’s game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles marks the third meeting between the Nuggets and Lakers this season, and they’ve split their matchups so far. Denver has had LA’s number lately, though, as the Nuggets are 7-3 over the past ten regular-season contests.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our expert's guide to the best sports betting apps

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

You’ll be able to claim the BetMGM bonus code once you’ve read and understood the guide below. Then, you’ll be able to enjoy up to $1500 in bonus bets after securing the 20% First Deposit Match.

Visit BetMGM’s website by following the links provided, or access the app on your mobile device Sign up for a new account by filling in all of the required fields, and use the bonus code GOALMAX1500 in the process After setting up and verifying your account, deposit up to $7500 Once you make your first deposit, you’ll earn a 20% First Deposit Match worth up to $1500 in bonus bets While the earnings from the bets will be yours after you meet the 10x playthrough requirement, you may not withdraw the bets for cash Bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them

Be aware that only new users (21+) in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, and WY may apply this particular BetMGM bonus code

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Once you’ve earned your first deposit match with the BetMGM bonus code, you’ll have plenty of NBA games and other sporting events to use the bets on. Read on for our betting preview of Nuggets vs Lakers, including the best bets you can make tonight.

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers - 3/14 8:30 PM ET

At 8:30pm ET, the Denver Nuggets (41-26) will tip off against the Los Angeles Lakers (41-25, +3.5) at Crypto.com Arena in LA. Tonight’s game will be televised on ABC as both teams chase the third seed in the Western Conference.

Lakers G Luka Doncic is coming off a 51-point performance against the Bulls in which he was one assist away from a triple-double. His rebounding has been impressive recently, with 9.1 boards per game in March. You can get Doncic over 8.5 rebounds at -110 odds tonight.

Nikola Jokic is an incredible 15-2 in his previous 17 games against the Lakers, including the playoffs. Jokic scored 28 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and dished out 13 assists in the Nuggets’ 120-113 win over the Lakers on March 5.

Don’t expect DeAndre Ayton to be able to stop Jokic, who has two triple-doubles in his last three games against the Lakers. Take the Nuggets -3.5 at (-110) odds.

Denver is an impressive 12-4 ATS in its past 16 road games, and Jokic and Jamal Murray (O/U 25.5 points) combined for 70 points in Thursday’s victory against the Spurs. LA still struggles when Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves share the court.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*