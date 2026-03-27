BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for NCAA Tournament, Michigan State vs UConn

In what is expected to be today’s closest Sweet 16 matchup, #3 Michigan State clashes with #2 UConn (-1.5) in Washington, D.C., at 9:45pm ET. Ahead of the action, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 for up to $1500 in bonus bets.

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Tom Izzo’s MSU can make back-to-back Elite Eight appearances for the first time in over a decade with a victory here. Meanwhile, Dan Hurley and UConn still have hopes of a third title in four seasons, but nothing is expected to come easy at Capital One Arena.

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Applying the BetMGM bonus code will take only a few minutes, so you can have your bonus bets in time for Michigan State vs UConn. Read the directions below to claim your 20% first deposit match:

Click on one of the links provided to go to BetMGM. Alternatively, download the mobile app Start signing up for an account. Enter all the requested information and the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Finish up the account creation process and verify your account afterward Then, use an approved payment method to deposit $10 to $7500 into your account Once you make your first deposit, you’ll receive 20% of it in the form of bonus bets (up to $1500) Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for cash. They expire seven days (168 hours) after they are credited to your account and come with a playthrough requirement of 10x

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What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

NCAA Tournament action is perfect for using the bonus bets you obtain from the BetMGM bonus code. Tonight, Michigan State vs UConn is the top matchup, and our NCAA Basketball expert will tell you what you need to know about betting on tonight’s game:

#3 Michigan State vs #2 UConn - 3/27 9:45 PM ET

In the second game of a Sweet 16 doubleheader at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., #3 Michigan State clashes with #2 UConn (-1.5) at 9:45pm ET (CBS). UConn has gotten some classic performances out of its big men so far, but MSU is a steeper challenge.

UConn’s Tarris Reed Jr. (O/U 8.5 rebounds) has averaged 20 boards per game over the first two tourney games, but Michigan State is one of the best rebounding teams in the nation. The Spartans rank third in Division I with a 58.4% rebounding rate.

Michigan State also has one of college basketball’s best playmakers, Jeremy Fears Jr. (O/U 9.5 assists). Take Fears to record a fourth straight double-digit assist game, at -115.

UConn has gone cold from three-point range in recent games, and it doesn’t help that G Silas Demary Jr. isn’t fully healthy after injuring his ankle.

Tom Izzo’s Spartans are one of the most balanced teams in the nation, and while they don’t force many turnovers, they can slow down UConn, which is just a few games removed from a 20-point loss to St John’s. Take Michigan State’s moneyline (+110).

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