BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for NBA Playoffs, Rockets vs Lakers

After winning nine of their final ten regular season games, the Houston Rockets (-5.5) open up their playoff campaign at 8:30pm ET against the Los Angeles Lakers. First, get up to $1500 in bonuses with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500.

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With the Lakers’ Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic out injured, expectations aren’t exactly high for the Purple and Gold. Still, 41-year-old LeBron James may have a couple of classic playoff performances left in him as the Lakers gear up for this First Round series.

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You can claim the BetMGM bonus code and get up to $1500 in bonus bets for tonight’s Rockets vs Lakers game in no time. Just follow all of the steps below to get your 20% first deposit match:

Navigate to BetMGM’s website using the links provided or download the mobile app Then, go to the Sign Up page and start putting in the requested information In the appropriate section, enter the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Finish setting up your account, verify it, and deposit $10+ with your preferred payment method Your first deposit will be matched at 20% and will be credited to your account as bonus bets ($1500 max) The bets are valid for one week and are subject to a 10x playthrough requirement. You cannot withdraw the bets for cash.

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The Lakers may have to get scrappy to have a chance to defeat the red-hot Rockets tonight. Read on for our Game 1 preview and betting guide as the First Round gets underway:

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers - 4/18 8:30 PM ET

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets (-5.5) will travel to Crypto.com Arena for an 8:30pm ET game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Game 1 of this First Round NBA Playoff series will be televised live on ABC.

Houston closed out the regular season with four straight road wins. The Rockets also destroyed LA on the road on Christmas Day, when both Reaves and Doncic were available. With the high-scoring pair out, the Lakers will need to get buckets from other sources.

Luke Kennard is one of the best three-point shooters in the league, and he averaged 14.5 points in the four games following the Reaves and Doncic injuries. I’d take Kennard over 11.5 points tonight at -105.

The ball will also be in LeBron James’ hands plenty with Doncic out. LeBron averaged 11.0 assists per game in his last four regular-season appearances. Bet on LeBron over 9.5 assists at +110 odds.

With the way the Rockets have been playing, a Game 1 blowout isn’t out of the question. I’d bet on the Rockets -5.5 (-102), as they should be able to shut down a predictable Lakers offense tonight.

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