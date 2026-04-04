BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Michigan vs Arizona, March Madness Clashes

New users can claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 for a 20% first deposit match worth up to $1500 in bonus bets. Once you’ve claimed the bonus code, you can use the bets on an 8:49pm ET Final Four matchup between Michigan (-1.5) and Arizona in Indianapolis.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 4/4/2026

Michigan and Arizona have been the two most dominant teams throughout the NCAA tournament, but only one can advance to Monday’s championship game. Wolverines F Yaxel Lendeborg has been unstoppable thus far, and Michigan has the nation’s top-ranked defense.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

If you apply the BetMGM bonus code now, you’ll have time to use the bonus bets on Michigan vs Arizona tonight. See the step-by-step guide below to get started and get your 20% first deposit match:

Tap the link here to go to BetMGM’s website. Otherwise, you’ll have to download the mobile app Begin signing up for an account and start entering your personal details Then, put in the bonus code GOALMAX1500 before finishing account setup Verify your account once you’re done and deposit at least $10 with the payment method of your choice Upon making your qualifying deposit, you’ll get 20% of your first deposit matched in bonus bets (up to $1500 max) These bets are not immediately withdrawable for cash, must be used within one week, and have a 10x playthrough requirement

Open to new BetMGM users in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, and WY.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Tonight’s Final Four matchup between Michigan and Arizona is one of the weekend’s biggest events for betting. After claiming the BetMGM bonus code, read the betting guide for the game below:

Michigan (35-3) vs Arizona (36-2) - 4/4 8:49 PM ET

Michigan (-1.5) clashes with Arizona in an 8:49pm ET Final Four matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (TBS/TruTV). Both powerhouses rank in the top five of both offensive and defensive efficiency.

While both Michigan and Arizona play fast, their defenses could keep this one from being a shootout. Opponents have shot under 45 percent from two-point range against both teams this season.

Arizona’s game plan will be centered around shutting down Michigan F Yaxel Lendeborg (O/U 16.5 points), who has averaged 25 points per game over the last three.

If neither team can get anything going around the rim, it could come down to guard play. While Arizona depends more heavily on points inside the paint, they have two dynamic guards in Brayden Burries (O/U 16.5 points) and Jaden Bradley (O/U 12.5 points).

Bradley has scored 14+ points in each of the past three games, and I’d take the over on his points at -135 odds.

Arizona heads into this game on a 13-game winning streak, and I’d take the Wildcats to win at even odds. Especially with Michigan guard L.J. Cason out for the remainder of the season.

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