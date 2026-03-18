BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Miami (OH) vs SMU, March Madness First Round

Grab up to $1500 in bonus bets just in time for March Madness by signing up with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500. You’ll get a 20% First Deposit Match for tonight’s First Four matchup between Miami (OH) and SMU (-7.5) at 9:15pm ET in Dayton, OH.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 3/18/2026

Miami went 31-0 to start the season, but fell in its first game of the MAC Tournament to UMass. Still, they’ll be playing just an hour down the road tonight against SMU (20-13). The Mustangs went just 3-8 in road games this season and 2-2 in neutral-site games, giving Miami hope.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our expert's guide to the best sports betting apps

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

Before Miami (OH) vs SMU, earn up to $1500 in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code. Below, we’ll take you through all of the steps to claim your 20% First Deposit Match:

Use the links here or download BetMGM’s app to get started Then, click “Sign Up” and start filling out all of the required fields Before you finish the sign-up, enter the bonus code GOALMAX1500 in the corresponding promo section After you’ve verified your account, make your first deposit of $10 or more You’ll then receive 20% of your first deposit as a bonus, worth up to $1500 in bets Bonus bets can’t be withdrawn for cash and have to be used within seven days, or their value is forfeited There’s also a 10x playthrough requirement on the bonus

This BetMGM promotional offer is currently available in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, and WY.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

After claiming the BetMGM bonus code, you’ll want to start betting on events to meet the playthrough requirement on your 20% first deposit match. Tonight’s best option is the Miami (OH) vs SMU First Four game, which our NCAAB expert will preview below.

Miami (OH) vs SMU - 3/18 9:15 PM ET

With a spot in the Round of 64 on the line, Miami (OH) and SMU clash at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio at 9:15pm ET (truTV). Tonight marks Miami’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007, and the RedHawks haven’t looked great down the stretch.

Before losing to UMass 87-83 in the MAC Tournament, Miami won each of its final three regular-season games by just a two-point margin. The RedHawks also have just the 157th-ranked defense in the country according to KenPom.

SMU’s defense isn’t much better, ranking 91st, but the Mustangs do have an explosive scorer in Kevin “Boopie” Miller. Miller has scored 20+ points in four of his last five outings, and I’d take him to score 20+ points tonight (-135).

While SMU is a more talented team, that may not amount to much in what is almost a home game for Miami. On trips outside of Dallas this season, the Mustangs have gone only 5-10. So, I have no confidence in a spread pick for this game.

I’d recommend over 163.5 points (-115), though, as Miami’s spread-the-rock offense should translate to a higher-quality opponent, and SMU should be able to bully the RedHawks offensively.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus code