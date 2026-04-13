BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Mets vs Dodgers, MLB Games

If you’re new to BetMGM, you can get up to $1500 in bonus bets to use on a series-opening game between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10pm ET. Use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 while you create an account for your 20% first deposit match.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 4/13/2026

Heading into tonight’s game, the Mets are on a five-game losing streak and recently got swept by the lowly Athletics. Meanwhile, the 11-4 Dodgers have the best record in baseball despite falling to the Rangers on Sunday.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Head over to BetMGM’s website using the link provided or download the app Then, begin creating an account by clicking the “Sign Up” button Answer all of the prompts and enter the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Finish setting up your account and go through any verification steps Next, deposit $10+ using the payment method of your choice You’ll receive 20% of your first deposit in bonus bets (max $1500). Bonus bets are valid for one week only You must also meet the 10x playthrough requirement, and cannot withdraw the bets for cash

Available for new BetMGM users (21+) in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, and WY.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Two of the projected best teams in the National League face off when the Mets meet the Dodgers, as our MLB expert breaks down the matchup and what he expects to see tonight for our readers to take advantage of.

New York Mets (7-9) vs Los Angeles Dodgers (11-4) - 4/13 10:10 PM ET

Justin Wrobleski (1-0, 4.00 ERA) will start on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers (-165) tonight as they continue their homestand against the New York Mets (+140) at 10:10pm ET on ESPN Unlimited.

Although the Mets have struggled recently and got shut out on Sunday, they managed a 4-3 record against the Dodgers last season. Still, starting pitcher David Peterson (0-2, 6.14 ERA) has gotten shelled in each of his previous two starts, giving up five earned runs in each.

Given the Mets' bats have gone cold, betting on the Mets under 3.5 runs (+110) is a good play tonight. New York has been shut out in two of its last three games and has scored two or fewer runs in four of its previous five.

Wrobleski also looked confident in his first start of the season, allowing just one run in five innings. On the other hand, Mets starter Peterson has been losing confidence.

Dodgers phenom Shohei Ohtani ( +235 to HR) has a career .389 average against Peterson, and he’s hit leadoff home runs in back-to-back games.

Expect LA to win big and take the Dodgers -1.5 (+130).

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