BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses pre March Madness Second Round

If you don’t have an existing account at BetMGM, you can get as much as $1500 in bonus bets for today’s Kentucky vs Iowa State (-4.5) NCAA Tournament Round of 32 game at 2:45pm ET. Use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 to secure a 20% first deposit match.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 3/22/2026

#2 Iowa State rolled over Tennessee State in the First Round but lost its All-American forward Joshua Jefferson to an ankle injury. With or without Jefferson, we’ll discuss whether Iowa State can take down a seventh-seeded Kentucky team that needed overtime to defeat Santa Clara.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

Claiming the BetMGM bonus code only takes a few minutes, so that you can have your bonus bets in time for Kentucky vs Iowa State. Here’s how new users in eligible states can get their 20% first deposit match:

Before you start the sign-up process, use the link here to go to BetMGM or download the app Once on the website or app, hit the “Sign Up” button and fill in the required fields In the promotion field, put in the bonus code GOALMAX1500 and finish creating your account Next, verify your account and deposit $10+ with an approved payment method BetMGM will credit 20% of your first deposit to your account as bonus bets The bets expire one week after you receive them, have no redeemable cash value, and have a 10x playthrough requirement

Only new players (21+) in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, and WY may claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Now that you’ve claimed the BetMGM bonus code, you have plenty of options for using your bonus bets. One of today’s top March Madness games is Kentucky vs Iowa State, and we’ll hand out some betting tips for today’s game below:

#7 Kentucky vs #2 Iowa State - 3/22 2:45 PM ET

Likely playing without second team All-American forward Joshua Jefferson, #7 Iowa State (-4.5) will look to lean on its elite defense to take down Kentucky when they meet at Enterprise Center in Saint Louis at 2:45pm ET (CBS).

Jefferson, who has appeared in all 35 of Iowa State’s games this season, left the 108-74 victory over Tennessee State on Friday with an ankle injury and was seen on crutches. Sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic (O/U ??? 3P) will be Iowa State’s first offensive option.

He has hit four or more three pointers in five of his previous eight games. Meanwhile, Iowa State G Tamin Lipsey (O/U 12.5 points) averages 13 points per game, but he’s scored just 11 points total over the past two games.

The Cyclones’ defensive game plan will be focused on Kentucky G Otega Oweh (O/U 23.5 points), who scored a career-high 35 points in Friday’s overtime win over Santa Clara.

Both teams give up under 100 points per 100 possessions, and I don’t expect this game to be anywhere near as high-scoring as the two teams’ opening victories. Iowa State (fifth in defensive efficiency) will likely slow things down to halt. Bet on under 146.5 points (-115).

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