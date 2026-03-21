BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses pre March Madness, Louisville vs Michigan State

BetMGM is offering new users a 20% first deposit match, so you can grab up to $1500 in bonus bets for March Madness action. Use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 during sign-up to get your bonus for #6 Louisville vs #3 Michigan State (-4.5) in the Round of 32 at 2:45pm ET.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 3/21/2026

Louisville survived a second-half onslaught from South Florida on Thursday to advance, even without injured guard Mikel Brown Jr. Meanwhile, Michigan State rolled over North Dakota State 92-67 in the First Round, and the Spartans are deserved favorites for this one.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

You’ll find all of the information you need to claim the BetMGM bonus code below. Once you get the 20% first deposit match, you’ll have up to $1500 in bonus bets to use on Louisville vs Michigan State:

Once you’ve confirmed you’re eligible for the offer, go to BetMGM’s website or download the app Start entering your personal information and put in the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Finish the account creation process and verify your account Then, deposit $10 to $7500 to trigger the 20% first deposit match Once you’ve funded your account, you’ll get 20% of your deposit as bonus bets (up to $1500) Use the bonus bets within one week and meet the 10x playthrough requirement to withdraw your earnings. However, bets themselves are not withdrawable.

Restricted to new users (21+) who are located in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, and WY.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Once your account has been credited with the 20% First Deposit Match, you may want to start betting on NCAA Tournament games. Below, find our preview and best bets for Louisville vs Michigan State in the Round of 32:

#6 Louisville vs #3 Michigan State - 3/21 2:45 PM ET

Louisville enters its 2:45pm ET Round of 32 game at KeyBank Arena in Buffalo against Michigan State as 4.5-point underdogs (CBS). The Cardinals got out to a 22-point lead in the second half against USF on Thursday and hung on to win 83-79.

Meanwhile, Michigan State was dominant in a 92-67 victory over North Dakota State as center Carson Cooper (O/U ??? points) scored 20 points and snagged 10 rebounds.

Cooper has averaged 11 points per game this season but has stepped up recently, with 15 PPG over his last seven. G Jeremy Fears Jr. (O/U ??? assists) also recorded 11 assists on Thursday, his second straight game with 10+.

The Spartans are battle-tested, having gone 10-6 against Quad 1 opponents. Louisville is 9-10 against Quad 1 opponents and isn’t nearly as dangerous offensively without Mikel Brown Jr.

USF missed 20 of its first 21 three-point attempts on Thursday, and that shouldn’t be the case for a sharpshooting MSU team. Bet on a superior Michigan State team to cover the spread, at -102 odds.

The Spartans' previous four games have all gone over the total by an average margin of 25 points. Consider over 150.5 points (-115).

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