BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Lakers vs Thunder, NBA Games

BetMGM is still offering new users a generous 20% first deposit match. If you’re 21+ and in an eligible state, you can use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 to get up to $1500 in bonus bets for the Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder (-8.5) game at 9:30pm ET.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 4/2/2026

This matchup features two MVP candidates who have been scoring at will lately, in the Lakers’ Luka Doncic and the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While OKC has the best record in the league, the Lakers are on a four-game winning streak.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

Using the BetMGM bonus code before Lakers vs Thunder will get you up to $1500 in bonus bets. Find out how to claim this offer below:

First, follow the link to BetMGM’s website or download the application Hit the “Sign Up” button to begin creating your account Answer all of the required prompts and put in the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Finish creating your account and verify it Then, deposit at least $10 with your preferred payment method You’ll be credited with 20% of your first deposit, worth up to $1500 in bonus bets The bets cannot be redeemed for cash, are only valid for one week, and are subject to a 10x playthrough requirement

You may only use this BetMGM bonus code if you are located in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, or WY.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

You can use the bets from the BetMGM bonus code on tonight’s Lakers vs Thunder game, which features two of the best teams in the league. We’ll discuss some of the best picks for this matchup below:

Los Angeles Lakers (50-26) vs Oklahoma City Thunder (60-16) - 4/2 9:30 PM ET

In an intriguing Thursday night NBA matchup on Prime Video, the Los Angeles Lakers head to Paycom Center to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (-8.5) at 9:30pm ET. Both teams are playing excellently, at 9-1 over their previous ten games.

However, the Thunder have gone only 4-12 ATS over the last 16 games. On Tuesday, the Thunder needed overtime to defeat a shorthanded Pistons team. Meanwhile, the Lakers are on a four-game winning streak and have won five of their past six on the road.

Lakers G Luka Doncic (O/U 31.5 points) has been making his best MVP case lately, scoring 41 or more points in each of his previous three starts. He’s hit four or more three-pointers in 11 of those 13 games.

Meanwhile, MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (O/U 30.5 points) dropped 47 points on Tuesday, and he’s averaged 33.8 points per game over his past four starts.

JJ Redick and the Lakers have finally been winning with all three of Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves on the floor. Don’t be surprised if the Lakers, who are 10-4 ATS over the last 14 games, keep this close. Take the Lakers +8.5 (-102) tonight.

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