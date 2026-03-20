BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Iowa vs Clemson, March Madness First Round

If you’re a new BetMGM user, you can get yourself $1500 in bonus bets for March Madness action. Just use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 while you sign up for a 20% First Deposit Match to use on #9 Iowa (-2.5) vs #8 Clemson at 6:50pm ET.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 3/20/2026

First-year Iowa head coach Ben McCollum has the Hawkeyes in The Big Dance for the first time since 2023, while Clemson is looking to avoid back-to-back First Round exits. Iowa G Bennett Stirtz was one of the Big Ten’s highest scoring players and should be a handful for Clemson.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

Using the BetMGM bonus code doesn’t have to be complicated. Just copy the steps below for yourself to claim the 20% First Deposit Match, which could net you up to $1500 in bonus bets!

Before you start creating an account, download the BetMGM app or use the link here to go to the website Then, click the “Sign Up” button and begin entering the requested information Crucially, put in the bonus code GOALMAX1500 in the offer section before finishing sign-up After your account has been set up and verified, deposit $10 to $7500 BetMGM will credit your account with 20% of your first deposit as bonus bets These non-withdrawable bets have a seven-day validity period and are restricted by a 10x playthrough

You may only take advantage of this bonus offer if you are in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, or WY.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

After you’ve secured the 20% First Deposit Match by using the BetMGM bonus code, you’ll only have a week to use your bets. So, get going and wager on Iowa vs Clemson in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. Our NCAAB expert will give you some bets to consider tonight.

#9 Iowa vs #8 Clemson - 3/20 6:50 PM ET

Two teams that play at a snail’s pace, #9 Iowa (-2.5) and #8 Clemson, meet in an NCAA Tournament First Round game in Tampa at 6:50pm ET (TNT). Iowa ranks second to last in the nation in possessions per game, while Clemson ranks 329th.

So, the O/U total is set at just 128.5 points for this game between power conference foes. Iowa coach Ben McCollum and PG Bennett Stirtz (O/U 19.5 points tonight), both formerly at Drake, pulled off an upset in last year’s tourney in a game that finished with just 124 points.

Both defenses here are excellent, and the under 128.5 points (-105) is a solid play in what should be a dogfight. Now that Clemson center Carter Welling is out with a torn ACL, the Tigers have only one player averaging 10+ points per game: RJ Godfrey (O/U 12.5 points).

Iowa, despite losing four of its previous five games, is a better all-around team than Clemson. The Tigers' offense could stagnate against a Hawkeyes team that has held opponents to just 66 points per game. Bet on Iowa with the moneyline (-140).

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