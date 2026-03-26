BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Illinois vs Houston, March Madness Games

New BetMGM players can snag up to $1500 in bonus bets for #3 Illinois vs #2 Houston (-2.5) at 10:05pm ET. When you sign up, apply the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 and get a 20% first deposit match to use on this blockbuster Sweet 16 matchup.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 3/26/2026

Tonight’s winner will become the favorite to emerge from the South Region and reach the Final Four. Both teams have won big in their first two games of the tournament and will be supremely confident in their chances tonight. Regardless, Houston is a 2.5-point favorite in its hometown.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

Before Illinois vs Houston, you’ll want to claim the BetMGM bonus code to receive your 20% first deposit match. Here’s how you can get up to $1500 in bonus bets for the Big Dance in just a few minutes:

Follow the link provided to go to BetMGM’s website or download the app Next, hit the “Sign Up” button and begin entering your personal info in all required fields Before finalizing your new account, use the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Make your first deposit worth $10 or more after verifying your account Upon funding your account, you’ll get 20% of your first deposit credited as bonus bets, up to $1500 Bonus bets are not withdrawable for cash value. Instead, you must use the bets, which are bound by a 10x playthrough requirement, within one week

Limited to new BetMGM users who are 21 and older in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, and WY.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Illinois vs Houston is an excellent opportunity to use the bonus bets from the BetMGM bonus code. Our NCAA Basketball expert will preview one of the most intriguing Sweet 16 matchups in recent memory, and hand out some betting tips below:

#3 Illinois vs #2 Houston - 3/26 10:05 PM ET

Playing in its backyard, Houston (-2.5) takes on Illinois at the Toyota Center in a 10:05pm ET Sweet 16 matchup (TBS/truTV). Houston, last season’s finalists, was dominant in the first two rounds of the tourney, winning both games by a 31-point margin.

Still, Illinois has been the second-most efficient team in the nation and has a massive size advantage over the Cougars. The Illini are one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the nation.

Illini forward David Mirkovic (10+ rebounds at +170) grabbed 17 total rebounds, including eight offensive boards, in the First Round against Penn.

However, Illinois has lost four of its six games against teams with top 25 defenses, according to KenPom. Houston’s defensive intensity is unmatched, while the Illini force the fewest turnovers in Division I.

The crowd energy could rattle Illinois, which can’t afford to go down big against a dominant defensive team. Offensively, Houston will rely heavily on guards Emanuel Sharp (15+ points at -105) and Kingston Flemmings (20+ points at +165), with the paint likely to be congested.

Given their defensive intensity, quasi-home-court advantage, and experience in these sorts of games, I’m taking the Cougars to cover at -110 odds.

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