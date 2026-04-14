BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Heat vs Hornets, NBA Games

The NBA Play-in tournament begins with a Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets (-5.5) showdown at the Spectrum Center at 7:30pm ET. Grab up to $1500 in bonus bets for the game by signing up with BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500.

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While the Heat won the season series 3-1, the Hornets defeated Miami by 30 at home just a few weeks ago. Charlotte has also been one of the best teams in the league since 2026 began, with a 33-16 record. Tonight’s winner will face the loser of Magic vs 76ers on Friday night.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

You can claim the BetMGM bonus code in just a few minutes. Read the steps below carefully to get up to $1500 in bonus bets ahead of Hornets vs Heat:

Follow the link here to BetMGM’s website. Alternatively, download the BetMGM app To get started, hit the “Sign Up” button Enter all of the requested personal information and the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Once your account has been created, verify it, and deposit at least $10 You will then receive a 20% first deposit match worth up to $1500 in bonus bets The bets must be used within one week, or their value will be forfeited. You can’t withdraw the bets for cash, and they have a 10x playthrough requirement

Offer is valid for new BetMGM users (21+) in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, and WY.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Tonight, the Heat and Hornets will battle it out with their respective seasons on the line. Our NBA expert will let you know what to watch for and which bets to consider below.

#10 Miami Heat (43-39) vs #9 Charlotte Hornets (44-38) - 4/14 7:30 PM ET

After a disastrous close to the regular season, the Miami Heat head to Spectrum Center for a 7:30pm ET Play-in Tournament game against the Charlotte Hornets (-5.5) streaming on Prime Video.

The Heat went 5-10 in their final 15 games of the regular season, which includes a 30-point loss to the Hornets. Miami’s defensive rating over the past 15 games is 124.6, worse than all but two teams.

While the Heat managed to sneak into the playoffs last season with two play-in wins, this Hornets team, which is 18-9 since the All-Star break, is quite dangerous.

Hornets SG Kon Knueppel (O/U 17.5 points and 3.5 threes) has averaged 24.5 points and 4.5 threes against the Heat this season. Meanwhile, PG LaMelo Ball (O/U 7.5 assists) has registered eight or more assists in five of his previous seven games.

I wouldn’t hesitate to take the over on Knueppel’s points and Ball’s assists, at -120 and -130 odds, respectively.

Charlotte has all of the momentum on its side and has put up the fourth-best net rating in the league over the preceding 15 games. Bet on the Hornets -5.5 (-110).

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