BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Celtics vs Thunder, NBA Action

The Thunder enter tonight's game on a six-game winning streak, while the Celtics fell 125-116 to the Spurs on Tuesday, as Jaylen Brown got ejected in the second quarter. While the 51-15 Thunder sit in first place in the Western Conference, the Celtics (43-22) are second in the East.

NBA - Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder - 3/12 9:30 PM ET

Going for a seventh straight win, the Oklahoma City Thunder (-6.5) host the Boston Celtics in a 9:30pm ET game at Paycom Center (Prime Video). The Celtics fell 125-116 to the Spurs on Tuesday in a game overshadowed by Jaylen Brown’s questionable ejection.

Brown (O/U 4.5 assists tonight) still registered seven assists for a sixth straight game despite playing just 15 minutes. The Celtics’ All-Star should be available tonight and should continue to rack up dimes.

With Jayson Tatum, who led the Celtics in scoring on Tuesday, and Derrick White listed as questionable, Payton Pritchard (O/U 14.5 points) could step up.

In two games without White this season, Pritchard has averaged an absurd 37 points per game.

Boston will be fired up after it felt it got the short end of the stick on Tuesday. I’m taking the Celtics +6.5 (-110), as the Thunder are 0-6 ATS on their winning streak.

