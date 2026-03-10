BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Celtics vs Spurs NBA Games & Newcastle vs Barcelona

While signing up, be sure to enter the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 for a 20% First Deposit Match worth up to $1500 in bonus bets. Today, use the bonus on an 8:00pm ET NBA matchup at Frost Bank Center featuring the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs (-3.5).

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 3/10/2026

Defensive Player of the Year favorite Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs will look to extend their winning streak to five games. Earlier, at 4:00pm ET, the Champions League Round of 16 gets underway as Newcastle host Lamine Yamal and Barcelona at St. James’ Park.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

You can get up to $1500 in bonus bets in minutes with BetMGM’s 20% First Deposit match. Find out how to claim the BetMGM bonus code below:

First, use the link provided to go to BetMGM or download the app Hit the “Sign Up” button to start making an account, and enter all of your personal details In the dedicated promotion section, enter the bonus code GOALMAX1500 After completing the account creation process, deposit between $10 and $7500 You’ll immediately get the 20% First Deposit Match after making your first deposit in bonus bets The bets expire after one week, have no withdrawable value, and are subject to a 10x playthrough requirement

This BetMGM new user offer is open to players in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, and WY.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

NBA - Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs - 3/10 8:00 PM ET

Two of the NBA’s elite outfits match up at Frost Bank Center tonight at 8:00pm ET as the San Antonio Spurs (-?.?) host the Boston Celtics (NBC, Peacock).

Jayson Tatum (O/U ??? points) scored 20 points on Sunday in the Celtics’ win over the Cavaliers in just his second game back from an Achilles tear. Tatum’s running mate, Jaylen Brown (O/U ??? assists), has also excelled as a passer lately.

He has registered 7+ assists in five straight games. However, it may be hard for the Celtics to score in the paint tonight, given Victor Wembanyama’s defensive prowess. The Spurs center has picked up four or more blocks in five straight appearances.

While Wembanyama (O/U ??? blocks) will patrol the paint, the Celtics can still threaten from outside. Bet on the Celtics +3.5 (-110), who should cover for an eighth time in nine road games.

Champions League - Newcastle vs Barcelona - 3/10 4:00 PM ET

Barcelona (+125), who defeated Newcastle (+180) 2-1 last September away from home, head to St. James’ Park again for a 4:00pm ET Champions League Round of 16 matchup (Paramount+).

Marcus Rashford scored twice against Newcastle in the League Phase, and he’s at +250 odds to get on the scoresheet today. Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal (+180 to score) has also found the net four times in his previous three appearances.

There’s value in Barcelona to pick up a road victory, given their stellar form. They’ve won four matches in a row while keeping three clean sheets and conceding an average of just 2.3 shots on target.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have won just three of their previous nine matches at St. James’ Park. The Magpies mustered just two shots on target in a 3-1 loss to Man City on Saturday, and I’d take Newcastle under 4.5 shots on target (-118) here.

