BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Celtics vs Knicks, NBA Games

Create an account on BetMGM and get as much as $1500 in bonus bets to get started. Use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 while signing up and deposit $10+ to get a 20% first deposit match ahead of a 7:30pm ET Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks NBA matchup.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 4/9/2026

Tonight’s game at Madison Square Garden is the fourth and final regular-season meeting between these Atlantic Division rivals. The Knicks have gone 2-1 against the Celtics this season, and a win would further build their confidence heading into the playoffs.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

Use the link and navigate to BetMGM’s website or download the mobile application Start making an account by clicking the “Sign Up” button After putting in your personal information, use the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Deposit $10+ with one of the available payment methods after completing account setup and verifying your account You’ll receive 20% of your first deposit, in bonus bets, for a maximum of $1500 The bonus bets are not redeemable for cash, expire after seven days, and have a 10x playthrough requirement

Sign up using this offer if you are 21+ and located in one of AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, or WY.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Now that you’ve claimed the BetMGM bonus code, you’ll have one week to use your bonus bets. Start with Celtics vs Knicks, which we’ll provide you with a betting preview for:

Boston Celtics (54-25) vs New York Knicks (51-28) - 4/9 7:30 PM ET

With a win over the New York Knicks (-3.5) at Madison Square Garden tonight, the Boston Celtics would clinch the second seed in the East. In this 7:30pm ET tipoff streaming on Prime Video, Celtics F Jayson Tatum returns to MSG for the first time since his Achilles injury.

The Celtics have won the last seven games that Tatum has started and 12 of 14 this season. Tatum (O/U ??? rebounds) has upped his rebounding numbers lately, with 11.8 boards per game in four starts in April.

While the Knicks have won five straight games at home, all of those games were against teams with losing records. Still, OG Anunoby (O/U ??? points) has strung together a few excellent games in a row. He’s averaging 26.0 points per game over the past three.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have won 11 of their previous 15 road games, with six of those wins against teams with a .500 or better record. At 47-31-1, the Celtics have the second-best ATS record in the league. They’ve covered the spread in seven of their previous ten road games.

Take the Celtics +-3.5 (-102) In a potential Eastern Conference Semifinal preview.

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