BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Celtics vs Heat, NBA Games

As the Boston Celtics chase the top seed in the Eastern Conference, they take on the Miami Heat tonight at 7:30pm ET. New players can apply the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 before the game for a 20% first deposit match worth as much as $1500 in bonuses.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 4/1/2026

While the Heat are playing at home tonight, this hasn’t been much of a rivalry lately. The Celtics have won 16 of the previous 20 games, including the playoffs. Miami has also stumbled in the final stretch of the season, with just three wins from its previous ten games.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

Getting your 20% first deposit match is easy, but you’ll want to pay attention to some particularities about the bonus bets to maximize your earnings. Here’s everything you need to know about the BetMGM bonus code:

Download the BetMGM app or follow the link to go to BetMGM’s website Once on the app/website, new players should start signing up for an account Diligently enter all the required details, including the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Finish creating your account, verify it, and make your first deposit worth $10+ Upon funding your account, you’ll get 20% of your first deposit credited as bonus bets for a maximum of $1500 You have one week to wager the full value of the bets, which have a 10x playthrough requirement. Also, you may not withdraw the bets for cash

To claim this BetMGM bonus code, you must be a new user in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, or WY.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Tonight’s Celtics vs Heat game is an opportunity to bet on an NBA matchup between two teams jostling for playoff position. Stay tuned for the best bets you can use your 20% first deposit match from the BetMGM bonus code on:

Boston Celtics (50-25) vs Miami Heat (40-36) - 4/1 7:30 PM ET

In a nationally televised game on ESPN, the Boston Celtics head to Kaseya Center for a 7:30pm ET tip-off against the Miami Heat. Given Miami’s Norman Powell is out with an illness, and Andrew Wiggins is questionable, the Celtics are 5.5-point favorites.

The Celtics have already beaten the Heat three times this season, and Jaylen Brown (O/U ??? points tonight) dropped 29 in the most recent meeting. While the Celtics fell on the road to the red-hot Hawks on Monday, Boston has only lost back-to-back games once since January 12th.

Meanwhile, the Heat have been struggling, with only two wins over their previous nine games. Tyler Herro (O/U ??? points) has scored 30+ points in back-to-back games, but the Heat have been disastrous on defense lately.

Over the past ten games, the Heat have been giving up 121.8 points per 100 possessions, a figure that ranks 25th in the NBA during that time. Miami’s net rating is also -6.9 over the last ten games, and the Celtics will be motivated to secure the season sweep.

Boston is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 road games. Take the Celtics -5.5 tonight against the shorthanded Heat.

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