BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Cavaliers vs Magic, NBA Games

When the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic meet at 7:30pm ET tonight, the visiting Cavs have the opportunity to end the Magic’s four-game winning streak. Ahead of the game, the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 offers a 20% First Deposit Match up to $1500 in bonuses.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 3/11/2026

Before these two projected Eastern Conference playoff teams match up, you can also use the bonus on UEFA Champions League matches. At 4:00pm ET, European powerhouses Real Madrid and Manchester City clash in a Round of 16 match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our expert's guide to the best sports betting apps

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

Before you use the BetMGM bonus code, read the directions below carefully. We’ll help you claim your 20% First Deposit Match, worth up to $1500 in bonus bets, in minutes:

Access BetMGM’s website using the links provided or by downloading the mobile app Once on the website/app, click the “Sign Up” button and begin filling in your details Most importantly, before submitting your account, put in the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Once your account is set up, deposit $10 to $7500 When you fund your account, you’ll get 20% of your first deposit back in bonus bets, for a maximum of $1500 The bonus bets are non-withdrawable, expire seven days from the time you receive them, and have a 10x playthrough requirement

Users (21+) in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, and WY are the only ones who may claim this specific offer

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic - 3/11 7:30 PM ET

Tonight’s early NBA on ESPN tipoff features the Cleveland Cavaliers (-3.5) against the Orlando Magic at 7:30pm ET from the Kia Center. The Cavs have won both meetings this season, but they’ll be missing center Jarrett Allen tonight.

Cleveland is just 4-6 against teams with .500 records or better this season without Allen. Still, Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell (O/U 28.5 points) has averaged a ridiculous 40.5 points against the Magic this season.

Both Anthony Black and forward Franz Wagner are out for the Magic tonight. Regardless, Orlando is on a four-game winning streak, during which Paolo Banchero (O/U 23.5 points) has averaged 27.8 points per game.

Orlando also has the fifth-best net rating in the league over the previous ten games, at +10.9. They’ll put up a fight against the Cavs, who have covered the spread in just three of their past nine. Take the Magic +3.5 (-118)

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*