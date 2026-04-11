BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Angels vs Reds, MLB Saturday

Claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 ahead of the second game of a three-game interleague series between the Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds at 4:10pm ET. After using the bonus code, you’ll get a 20% first deposit match worth up to $1500 in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 4/11/2026

The probable pitchers for today’s game at Great American Ballpark are Angels’ righty George Klassen and Reds’ lefty Brandon Williamson. The Reds’ hitters will be licking their chops, as Klassen only made his MLB debut last week.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

One of the most intriguing MLB matchups tonight is between the Angels and Reds, and we’ll preview the action here:

Los Angeles Angels vs Cincinnati Reds - 4/11 4:10 PM ET

In an intriguing interleague matchup, the Los Angeles Angels (+???) take on the Cincinnati Reds (-???) at Great American Ballpark. Today’s first pitch should be at 4:10pm ET, and you can stream the game on Apple TV.

George Klassen (0-0, 6.75 ERA) is expected to make just his second MLB start here, and he only went 2 ⅔ innings last time out, giving up two earned runs. Manager Kurt Suzuki won’t be shy to pull Klassen if he struggles.

Meanwhile, the Reds’ Brandon Williamson (1-1, 4.76 ERA) threw 6.2 scoreless innings his last time out. Many of the Reds’ hitters have struggled early on this season, but that hasn’t been the case for Sal Stewart (O/U ??? total bases). He entered the weekend leading the NL in OPS.

The pitching advantage is very clearly with Cincinnati here, and I think the bottom half of the Reds’ batting order, which has been downright bad, will benefit from facing a guy who has thrown under three big league innings.

Bet on the Reds -1.5 (+/- ???).

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

Tap the link to go to BetMGM’s website or download the free app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store Next, press the “Sign Up” button to begin making a BetMGM account Answer all of the prompts and put in the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Once you finish creating your account, validate it and deposit at least $10 You’ll be credited with 20% of your first deposit in bonus bets ($1500 max) Use the bonus bets within one week before they expire and meet the 10x playthrough requirement. Note that the bets may not be withdrawn for cash Currently, this offer is limited to new BetMGM users (21+) in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, and WY.

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