BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500 | $1.5K Back or 20% deposit match for EPL Soccer and more

In the Premier League, AFC Bournemouth battles Fulham in a match meant to enhance future aspirations for European competitions. In the English Football League, the EFL Championship match will see a tight competition between Hull City and Coventry City. Both teams are aiming for promotion to the Premier League.

In one of the big matches of the day, the English League Championship pits Hull City against Coventry City at MKM Stadium in Hull.

Both teams may have been aiming for for promotion to the Premier League, but Coventry are on the only ones on this trail making this showdown high stakes for them.

Forward João Pedro Galvão is the key man for Hull, their top scorer with 6 goals this season. Coventry hopes to counter him with the talents of Haji Wright, a forward who tallied 11 goals this season.

The match starts at 2 p.m. EDT in Hull, with the home squad at +165 and the over/under at 2.5 goals.

In their last meeting on December 14, 2024, Coventry City edged out Hull City with a 2-1 victory, marking Hull's 13th consecutive loss at that time.

In the Premier League, AFC Bournemouth battles Fulham. Fulham sits in 8th place and Bournemouth in 10th, with a thin point separating the squads. Both need a victory to enhance their chances of qualifying for European tournaments next season.

AFC Bournemouth hopes forward Francisco Evanilson brings the noise. He has nine goals this season. Fulham will pin its chances on forward Rodrigo Muniz, who has 11 goals on the season.

The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, with USA Network televising. Bournemouth is a solid +110 in the early lines, with a 2.5 goals over/under in what should be a tight contest.

