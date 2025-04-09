BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500 | $1.5K Back or 20% deposit match for Champions League Soccer & NBA

The BetMGM Bonus Codes GOALMAX1500 & GOALMAX can be used ahead of any upcoming NBA or Champions League action.

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals continue Wednesday with two big first-leg matches. Both quarter-finals, alongside some NBA action later today are available to bettors via BetMGM, and also bring with them two great promo code offers for new customers.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs. Aston Villa sees PSG, the new Ligue 1 champions, take on Aston Villa, as the other UEFA quarter final match sees FC Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund clash.

In the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers meet the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas at American Airlines Arena, as the Denver Nuggets also tip off against the Sacramento Kings.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

Here is how to collect the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in sports bonuses bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY

Go to BetMGM and use promo code GOALMAX1500 when creating your account Write in your details and verify the information Understand the terms and conditions. Then make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 You’ll then need to cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

If you prefer the $1,500 first bet safety net, here’s how to get started with that offer:

Available in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Go to BetMGM and use promo code GOALMAX when signing up Write your details Review and understand the terms and conditions Make a deposit of at least $10 Place your first cash bet on any market If your bet wins, you’ll get the returns If your bet does not win, you’ll get your stake up to $1,500 returned as a sports bonus, which you have seven days to use

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on Today?

Soccer and pro basketball take center stage on Wednesday, and you can make all the action more enjoyable with BetMGM’s bonus codes. Either the 20% deposit match or 1.5K back in sports bonuses can be used on anything from European soccer to the NBA to MLB and more.

Over in Europe, the Champions League quarterfinals feature a clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa. PSG's attack will be led by Ousmane Dembélé, who has netted 21 goals in Ligue 1 and seven in European contests. Backing him will be Khvicha Kvaratskhella, the team’s leading playmaker, and Presnel Kimpembe, who holds down the defense.

Aston Villa's charge will be led by Ollie Watkins, their main attacking threat. He will rely heavily on Morgan Rogers, the squad’s finest playmaker, to provide crucial support. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT at Parc des Princes in Paris, with PSG as the clear moneyline favorite at -260 and a goal over/under set at 3.5. Fans can catch the game streaming live on Paramount+.

In another quarterfinal, FC Barcelona will pin their hopes on veteran striker Robert Lewandowski as they aim to advance. With nine goals in the Champions League, Lewandowski will seek crucial contributions from rising star Lamine Yamal and central midfielder Pedri, whose passing fuels Barcelona’s offense.

Borussia Dortmund offers a counter through the scoring abilities of Serhou Guirassy, boasting 10 Champions League goals this season. Supporting him will be Karim Adeyemi and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, the latter adding strength on the wing.

The match takes place at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, where the home team is a strong favorite at -280, with a 3.5 goal over/under. Start time is 3 p.m. EDT, and the game is set to air on CBS and Paramount+.

Turning to NBA action, the Los Angeles Lakers head to the Dallas Mavericks for a crucial late-season matchup. Luka Dončić, now a Laker, returns to face his previous team following a surprising trade in February. The Lakers are slight favorites at -5.5 despite facing an injury-plagued Mavs squad, but must contend with the demands of back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets face the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday in a game filled with intrigue. Fans will watch closely to see how the Nuggets react to the sudden departure of coach Mike Malone, who was dismissed with only three games left in the season.

Having led the Nuggets to the NBA title in 2023, Malone’s exit, along with Denver GM Calvin Booth's contract not being renewed, places Denver in uncharted territory. This matchup, yet to have a betting line, will tip off at 10 p.m. EDT in Sacramento, California, and be broadcast on ESPN.

More info on BetMGM’s promo offer

BetMGM Bonus Offer Get a 20% First Deposit Match up to $1,500 in Sports Bonuses BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALMAX1500 BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). Participants must complete the Wagering Requirements and satisfy the (10x) playthrough requirement. Deposit Match unavailable in IL, LA, OH and VA. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.