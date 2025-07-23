BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 for MLB San Diego Padres vs Miami Marlins

The BetMGM bonus code offers $1500 in no sweat bets, with the Padres and Marlins meeting at noon ET, with the MLB trade deadline set for 6pm ET today.

It’s the San Diego Padres and pitcher Dylan Cease vs. the Miami Marlins and hurler Sandy Alcantara in a showdown in Miami and BetMGM is ready to play ball with some great offers for first-time players.

Score sports bonuses at sign up with the BetMGM promo code

Or look into our experts sportsbook promo breakdown for the major betting sites in the US

Play with the best betting apps in the US when betting on sports online

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Go to BetMGM via the link above Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up Deposit $10 or more Place your first wager up to $1,500 If this loses you will receive your stake back as bonus bets Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Major League Baseball trading deadline arrives on July 31 at 6 p.m. It’s the last chance for contenders to augment their roster for the playoffs, and the competition to add starting pitching is always one of the biggest focuses.

San Diego has coveted right-hander Dylan Cease, who has underperformed this year with a 3-9 record and a 4.64 ERA. But Cease finished second for the AL Cy Young Award in 2022 while with the Chicago White Sox, and is in the final year of his contract. He has 139 strikeouts in 108 innings, an indication that he’s still throwing hard and would be a powerful injection into any pitching rotation.

But the Padres are just 3.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, and would have to be overwhelmed with an offer if they trade Cease.

Miami’s Sandy Alcantara missed the entire 2024 season with the dreaded Tommy John surgery, and has struggled in his return this year. He has a 7.14 ERA and 4-9 record, and teams that will trade for him are hoping being in a winning atmosphere will rejuvenate him and return him to his earlier promise.

No odds have been posted yet on this game, but the Padres are 55-45 against the spread, while the Marlins are 58-41 ATS. Expect both pitchers to know that this may be the final showcase for a future team, and thus will bring their best.

The game starts at noon EDT at Miami’s loanDepot Park, with Miami likely a small favorite, given their home status. FanDuel Sports Network Florida and MLB.TV will televise and stream, and Fubo will stream the game.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers