BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 for Minnesota Utd vs. Chicago Fire

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, offers $1500 in no sweat bets with Minnesota Utd and Chicago Fire meet in a quarter-final tonight at 8:00pm ET (08/07).

Two quarterfinals matches for a trip to the fall semifinals are on tap for the US Open Cup on Tuesday night. BetMGM is streaking ahead with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago Fire FC and the San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC are the MLS highlights on Tuesday night.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Go to BetMGM via the link above Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up Deposit $10 or more Place your first wager up to $1,500 If this loses you will receive your stake back as matched bonus bets Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

It’s an all-MLS quarterfinals on Tuesday night, with the teams aiming for a spot in the tournament’s September semifinals and the Oct. 1 final. MLS clubs have won every edition since 2000, and beyond the prestige of winning, the champion secures a place in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

In the night’s first match, Minnesota United battles the Chicago Fire. Minnesota will attack with forward Kelvin Yeboah. Trying to counter for Chicago is Hugo Cuypers, who has two goals in this tournament.

Oddsmakers have Minnesota as a -105 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 8 p.m. EDT at Allianz Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with CBS and Paramount+ streaming the match.

In the late quarterfinal, the San Jose Earthquakes take on Austin FC at PayPal park in San Jose, California. The match starts at 10:30 p.m. EDT with San Jose a -110 favorite and 2.5 goals over/under. CBS and Paramount+ will stream.

Players to watch include Austin forward Brandon Vázquez, who has three tournament goals and an assist. San Jose will attack with forward Preston Judd, who has scored or assisted in both U.S. Open Cup matches.

