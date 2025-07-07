BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 for Portugal vs. Italy

It’s Portugal vs. Italy in an intercontinental battle in the Group B bracket, with Portugal in a must-win situation.
Portugal was pasted in its opening match of the group stage in the Women’s Euro, falling 5-0 to Spain. If Portugal loses again and Spain avoids a defeat against Belgium, they are out of the tournament.
Italy opened with a 1-0 win against Belgium, so a win here puts them in the quarter finals, presuming Spain gets at least a point in its match.
Players to watch for Portugal include Jessica Silva, a veteran forward with more than 120 caps who leads the squad’s attack. She’ll be supported by Carole Costa, a center-back who is the heart of the backline, and midfielder Fátima Pinto, another longtime player whose distribution is a key to making things happen.
Italy hopes to counter with striker Cristiana Girelli, the captain and the country’s all-time top scorer in international matches with 53 goals. Backing her is Arianna Caruso, a forward who scored the lone goal in the opener, and forwards Barbara Bonansea and Valentina Giacinti, who will be part of the formidable attack mounted by Italy.
Oddsmakers have Italy as a -145 favorite with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT from Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland, with Fox televising and streaming the contest.
